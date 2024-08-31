Bergen Reilly Ignites Husker Volleyball’s Explosive Home Opener
Nebraska volleyball is full of stars known for their strong kills and incredible digs. However, there is one star for the Huskers who seems to be forgotten about by opponents more often than not.
Sophomore setter Bergen Reilly ripped off three service aces during a 10-0 run to open Friday night's match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in front of a crowd of 8,956 at the first home match of the season at the Devaney Sports Center.
Before this season, head coach John Cook challenged Reilley to be more aggressive on the attack. She acclimated slowly and had to be reminded throughout the season. But, in two matches this year she has risen to the occasion.
"She's gotta do it all," said head coach John Cook after the win. "We challenged her to be more aggressive attacking. She did well at Kentucky and did well tonight. Teams just ignore her so she gotta make them pay when they don't block her."
Reilly not only shined because of her serving, but she also had 36 assists, 10 digs, four kills and three blocks in the Huskers' sweep of the Islanders.
Last season's Big Ten Setter of the Year couldn't recall a run as long as the one she opened the first set with.
Reilly had three aces during the opening run and added two more later in the set.
"Just not changing it," Reilley said about her mindset while serving. "Sometimes when you get that long of a run you can start to want to just hit the ball harder and harder and harder. I just have to keep the serve the same every time."
