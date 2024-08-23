Taylor Landfair Excited for Fresh Start at Nebraska, Aims for National Championship
When Taylor Landfair transferred to Nebraska, it just made sense.
The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year spent her entire career at Minnesota until she graduated in the spring. She was ready for a fresh start and was seeking an opportunity to win a national championship.
There was no better place than Lincoln.
With the season just around the corner, Landfair spoke to reporters on Thursday and shared the details of her "why," a tradition for the team that allows the players to be vulnerable and discuss why they play the game that they love.
"I said my why was definitely happiness and a mix of also gratefulness just because I'm just really happy," Landfair said. "I'm a part of a team where I feel like I can definitely thrive in this high-level environment and also just being surrounded by a bunch of girls that I know trust me and putting so much work into making sure that I get better.
"So, I'm just super happy and super grateful that I'm in an environment where I just love my teammates, love the coaching staff, and they love me back."
Each person shares they why whenever they are ready.
"We just have a why that we want to do and then each person will share their whenever they're ready," she explained. "and then we all just kind of boost them up, give them some support. Especially since the why is such a big part of why we play volleyball.
"Coming up with it can be a little bit difficult sometimes and everybody has their own why. So just making sure they're all active listening and making sure that we also know each other's why so that we can help each other out throughout the season on our why."
The 6-foot-5 senior has been named a first-team All-Big Ten member three times as an outside hitter and picked up a first-team All-American nomination from the AVCA in the 2022 season. She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Landfair's first taste of being a Husker will be during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday and she could hardy contain her excitement.
"I think the competition is going to be super high regardless of whatever side I'm on and I'm super excited to be able to compete with my teammates because we've been working so hard during this time. Then also the first one, I'm so excited.
"Like I think it's going to be so cool being able to walk into the gym representing Nebraska on my chest and one of my first games ever as a Husker and just being able to walk out when those lights are off and I see all the flashlights and I see the big screen is up.
"I'm just over the moon excited. I cannot wait. I've heard so many stories about it and I'm gonna actually be able to live that dream. So, I just cannot wait."