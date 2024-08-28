Lindsay Krause Shines in Husker Volleyball's Season Opener Against No. 9 Kentucky
Lindsay Krause stepped on the court Tuesday night with her Husker teammates at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., and picked up right where she left off.
Nebraska's senior missed nearly half of last season after a season-ending ankle injury occurred at practice.
In the opening match of the season against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats, Krause recorded seven kills, and four blocks and served three of Nebraska's four aces.
Nebraska won 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20).
"It was super special," Krause told HuskerOnline's Abby Barmore after the match. "It's something that has been a long time coming. Working so hard and just getting back on the court with my teammates, they are the best part of it. The environment, our fans, everything about it, I love playing volleyball so getting the chance to do that again with all the people that I love being around is something that's super special and I'm so happy that the opportunity finally came back."
In six Big Ten matches last season, Krause was averaging 2.82 kills per set with a .366 hitting percentage—the highest among Big Ten outside hitters in conference play at the time of her injury.
The injury was a freak incident. She suffered a significant ankle injury during a practice drill in early October. She didn't suit up again until the end of the season but never appeared in a match for the rest of the year.
She recovered in time for beach volleyball season during the spring and finished without any setbacks. She was a full-go for the summer and isn't taking anything for granted this fall.
“I’m just planning to take every day at 100 percent, regardless of the position I’m in or what the season is looking like,” Krause told reporters at Big Ten Media Days. “I’m just really excited to be in the gym and fully give everything of myself. I’m honestly just looking forward to every game day, every practice, every road trip. Just soaking it all in and being really grateful that I’m in the position that I’m in.”
Krause and the Huskers host the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. on Friday and TCU at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
