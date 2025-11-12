Boesiger Sisters Celebrate Norris Championship Together in Devaney Center
On Saturday, Maisie Boesiger was a fan of marathon volleyball matches.
The Nebraska defensive specialist was keeping tabs on the Nebraska high school state championship match where her alma mater, Norris, was scheduled to play at 5 p.m. in the Class B title match against Elkhorn North. The Titans are coached by her mother, Christina, and feature her sister, Malorie, a junior setter and 2027 Husker commit.
It was a significant day for the Boesiger sisters, who both missed last year’s Class B championship match, which Norris won. Malorie was on the bench after missing the entire season due to an injury, while Maisie was in Seattle with the Huskers, watching the match on her phone while riding the bus.
Maisie was hoping to watch some of this year’s match in person. As the early games continued to run long and pushed back the scheduled start times, her expectations kept changing.
The Class D-2 match, which started at 9 a.m., between Wynot and Cambridge went five sets. So did the Class D-1 match between Amherst and Overton. Then the Class C-2 and C-1 matches each went four sets and exceeded their two-hour time slots.
The one match Maisie didn’t want to last long was the Huskers’, and they also obliged, sweeping No. 22 Minnesota in just 1:31 in their match. So by the time Nebraska took off from Minneapolis before 6 p.m. for the hour-long flight home, the C-1 match was still going on.
“Never did I think I was gonna be able to get there for the entire match,” Maisie said.
Maisie landed at the Lincoln Airport and jumped in a car with teammate Olivia Mauch, whose sister, Millie, is a sophomore for Elkhorn North. They parked their vehicles and ran into the Devaney Center just in time.
Just after shaking hands with Elkhorn North opponents, Malorie turned and saw her sister standing in the first row of the student section.
“She’s my biggest supporter, so it was so nice having her there,” Malorie said.
Maisie was joined by several of her teammates in the Norris student section to cheer on the Titans. Junior Harper Murray said once she learned the match was at the Devaney Center, she was excited to take in some of the match.
“We were just really hyped up for Mal, and obviously she’s going to be here in a few years,” Murray said. “Her and Maisie have a great relationship. It’s been super special to see how much Maisie cares for Mal and how much she cares about her success.”
Norris eked out the first two sets and had a chance to close out the third set with a match point, but the Wolves scored the final three points to extend the match. The comeback would be short-lived as the Titans dominated the third set. Malorie served a pair of aces as part of a 10-0 run that gave Norris a 23-10 lead.
When the final point fell to the court on a kill from Kaelynn Lottman that Malorie assisted on, the Titans celebrated with a dog pile.
“It was amazing. Those last few points leading up to it, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really happening,’” Malorie said. “When the ball finally went down, it was just so much joy.”
Norris finished the season 38-1, with its only loss coming to Elkhorn North in mid-October. The Titans were ranked as the No. 1 team in all classes by the Omaha World-Herald. Malorie set a new school record for assists in the season and was named to the All-Class All-Tournament team.
Malorie kept the celebration going this week by taking her gold medal to school on Monday to show off to her classmates.
To thank her teammates for cheering with her, Maisie brought cookies to practice on Tuesday.
Maisie, who earned a silver medal in her senior season, said she was overjoyed to get to witness the Titans’ championship this year after missing out last year.
“Just getting to be at the game in person is so special, especially playing in Bob and the Norris community is amazing. The stands were completely filled. The student section was so loud,” she said. “I was so thankful to be able to watch them in person. I’m so proud of Mal. I’m her biggest fan, and I love watching my mom coach. I loved playing for her, so being able to watch her continue to coach is really great.”
