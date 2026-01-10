Nebraska Extends Offer to 2027 4‑Star Edge Rusher

Nebraska’s push into the 2027 class continued this week as the Huskers officially offered 4‑star edge rusher Cam Hall, one of the most disruptive young defenders in the cycle. Hall’s blend of length, burst, and natural pass‑rush instincts has already made him a national name, and Nebraska’s early move positions the staff to build momentum as his recruitment gains steam.

The 247Sports Composite rates him at 90.68, placing him No. 297 nationally, the No. 27 edge rusher, and one of the top prospects in Texas (No. 43). A native of Arlington, Texas, he brings a 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame to the edge, giving him the size and athletic profile college staffs covet early in the cycle.

Hall’s recruitment has already taken on a national profile, with the 4‑star edge rusher pulling in 20 offers from programs across the Power Four landscape. Schools from every major conference identified his blend of size, burst, and long‑term upside early, making him one of the most actively pursued defenders in the 2027 class.

Attending Mansfield Summit High School has given Hall a stage to showcase his production against strong Texas competition, and he’s delivered across two varsity seasons. As a junior, he posted 46 tackles, including 42 solo stops, with an impressive 18 tackles for loss over nine games.

His sophomore year added 40 tackles and six tackles for loss, bringing his varsity career totals to 86 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and a steady 4.8 tackles per game. That consistency, paired with his growth each season, has helped solidify his reputation as one of the top young defensive playmakers in the state.

Hall’s pass‑rushing production has been a defining piece of his game at Mansfield Summit, where he’s totaled 14 sacks across two seasons. As a junior, he broke out with ten sacks over nine games, averaging 1.1 sacks per game while adding two quarterback hurries.

Hall brings clear, immediate value to Nebraska because his profile matches exactly what the Huskers want their edge room to look like under Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Nebraska’s defense thrives on creating pressure without sacrificing structure, and Hall’s ability to convert speed to power, chase plays down from the backside, and consistently affect the pocket aligns perfectly with that philosophy. He offers significant long‑term upside, with a frame built to add more mass, a proven high‑energy motor, and an early offer list that underscores his national reputation as a high‑ceiling defender.

For Nebraska, landing a player like Hall would add both immediate juice to the pass‑rush pipeline and long-term developmental potential in a position group that defines the identity of the defense.

Nebraska’s offer to Hall underscores just how aggressively the staff is attacking the 2027 class and how committed they are to adding true difference‑makers on the edge. With proven production, a high‑ceiling frame, and national‑level interest already behind him, Hall represents the kind of long‑term defensive cornerstone the Huskers want to build around. If Nebraska can stay firmly in the mix as his recruitment evolves, this early move could pay off in a big way down the road.

