Four Observations from Nebraska's Red-White Scrimmage
LINCOLN—The 2025 Red-White scrimmage is in the books with the Red team taking the first three sets 25-23, 25-23, and 25-22, before the White team won the fourth set 25-17.
Here are four quick takeaways from John Cook Arena.
The setter battle is still too close to call
A look at the attack percentages from Saturday’s scrimmage doesn’t reveal that either setter put together an offense that set the world on fire.
Freshman Campbell Flynn set the Red squad to .228 over the first three sets, just .032 in the fourth. Returning starter Bergen Reilly’s White squad broke .200 just once in the four sets, hitting .225 in the third.
But the production was just part of the story for Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly when asked after the scrimmage to evaluate their performances.
“I thought both Campbell and Bergen were solid and played great,” Busboom Kelly said. “They both served great and played great defense. They’re both studs. I’ve been saying it all year, I truly believe we have the best setter group in the country.”
Both setters tried to push the tempo, which can lead to some misplacement. A few low sets led to some of freshman Virginia Adriano’s six hitting errors.
Reilly continues to occasionally struggle locating the ball when setting behind her, leaving sets either too low or too far inside.
But showcased their all-around strengths. Reilly had three kills herself and 10 digs. Flynn didn’t play front row, as the Red used a modified 6-2 system where she remained in the back row. But the freshman added 11 digs of her own.
The offense in the Red-White is always choppy. Players flip sides between sets and some players play in spots where they won’t be used during the regular season.
But with two weeks until the season starts, it didn’t sound like Busboom Kelly was ready to name a starter. Intangibles will likely play a big role in who earns the job at the start of the season.
“Probably leadership and who wins the most,” Busboom Kelly said when asked what will set her starter apart. “It’s going to be difficult (to choose).”
Nebraska likes its middle blockers - and for good reason
Kenna Cogill, the newest addition to Nebraska’s freshman class, earned a spot in the post-match interview session after putting down 10 kills on .421 hitting. She spent time on both units in her unofficial Husker debut.
Beside her, sat senior Rebekah Allick, who had 16 kills.
That’s not to mention returning All-American Andi Jackson (7 kills, .385) and freshman Manaia Ogbechie (4 kills, 6 blocks)
Both Husker setters looked for opportunities to force sets to the middles. And while Allick was careful to not say too much, she admitted that Nebraska was using new routes and different tempos to get balls to their middle blockers this season.
Reilly looked good getting gap sets to Allick and Jackson. But Cogill’s maturity was a welcome surprise, adding more to Nebraska’s embarrassment of riches at the position.
“I specifically remember a gap shot you had,” Allick said. “Manaia was diving in (to block), or (Jackson), one of the middles was diving in, and you cut (a shot) back. That was something we haven’t really been working on. I was very proud of her. That was a very mature swing.”
Huskers can’t go wrong at libero
Just like at setter, Nebraska has a pair of options at libero, and either would start on most teams.
Junior Laney Choboy had 17 digs over the four sets, while sophomore Olivia Mauch had 16. Both dug lasers from opposing hitters as well as made highlight diving saves on off-speed shots.
Choboy added 23 service receptions without an error. Mauch had 13 errorless receptions.
“They both played great. Passed well, dug a lot of balls. They were very solid,” Busboom Kelly said.
“They’re both neck and neck every day. You could probably flip a coin, but it’s going to be a lot about who can command the court and make the little plays look easy.”
Teraya Sigler made a statement
No one part of Sigler’s stat line stands out as exceptional, but the fact there were so many categories to total speaks volumes.
The freshman, No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, had 10 kills, added 10 digs, and had 22 service receptions.
She looked just as comfortable playing in the back row as she did taking swings at the net.
Even when she committed seven hitting errors, her swings were aggressive. She added an ace from the service line.
“She’s one of our athletes who can sometimes be hard on herself but it’s because she cares so much. But, I’m really proud of her,” Allick said. “Sometimes with younger athletes, you can see them get internal and not want to come out because that’s where they’re comfortable. But, even when she wasn’t making great plays, she still stayed external and from there got herself back on track making great swings.”
