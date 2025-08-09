Red Tops White in Nebraska Volleyball Scrimmage: Stats, Concessions Prices, Photos
LINCOLN—One more box on the preseason checklist has been marked off for Nebraska volleyball.
The Huskers held their annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday. In front of a sold-out John Cook Arena, Red swept White, 3-0: 25-23, 25-23, 25-22. A fourth set was played that went to the White squad, 25-17.
Check out more from the match below, including new concessions and beer prices, the Big Ten Championship banner reveal, and photos. For more thoughts on the match, read Jeff Sheldon's four observations of the Red-White scrimmage.
Quick stats
Multiple players were switching teams between matches, making traditional stats difficult. Instead, below are the raw totals for the leaders in kills, blocks, assists, digs, and aces.
Kills
16, Rebekah Allick
15, Harper Murray
11, Virginia Adriano
10, Kenna Cogill
10, Teraya Sigler
9, Andi Jackson
9, Skyler Pierce
7, Taylor Landfair
6, Allie Sczech
5, Manaia Ogbechie
5, Ryan Hunter
4, Bergen Reilly
Blocks
8, Manaia Ogbechie
5, Taylor Landfair
5, Kenna Cogill
5, Rebekah Allick
4, Ryan Hunter
3, Harper Murray
3, Allie Sczech
2, Andi Jackson
2, Teraya Sigler
1, Virginia Adriano
1, Skyler Pierce
1, Bergen Reilly
Assists
41, Bergen Reilly
34, Campbell Flynn
Digs
17, Laney Choboy
16, Olivia Mauch
15, Bergen Reilly
11, Campbell Flynn
10, Teraya Sigler
9, Harper Murray
6, Keri Leimbach
6, Skyler Pierce
5, Taylor Landfair
5, Allie Sczech
5, Virginia Adriano
5, Rebekah Allick
3, Maisie Boesiger
3, Ryan Hunter
1, Andi Jackson
1, Kenna Cogill
1, Manaia Ogbechie
Aces
3, Virginia Adriano
2, Teraya Sigler
1, Taylor Landfair
1, Campbell Flynn
1, Olivia Mauch
Allick is the only player to be on the winning side for all four sets.
"I thought she was the player of the game," coach Dani Busboom Kelly said after the match.
New concessions, beer and food prices
With the change in concessions providers to Aramark, that means new offerings at the concessions stand. Most prices were identical to what was seen at Memorial Stadium for the Big Red Preview last weekend, except one of the combos at the Devaney Center included souvenir popcorn instead of a Runza.
Also available for the first time at Husker volleyball matches - not including Volleyball Day in Nebraska - is alcohol. Interestingly, a combo involving two Red Dogs and a Michelob Ultra cost $19.50, up from $19 at Memorial Stadium.
Prices are below for some of the offerings at the Devaney Center.
GBR Classics
- Runza $7
- Valentino's Pizza $7
- Red Dog $3.75
- Souvenir Popcorn $12
- Popcorn $5
- Nachos + Cheese $6.50
- Bavarian Pretzel + Cheese $6.50
- Theater Box Candy $5
Non-alcoholic drinks
- Souvenir Soda $6.50
- Tea $5
- Gatorade $5
- Bubbl'r $5
- Aquafina $3.75
Back-to-back Big Ten Champions
Nebraska split the Big Ten Conference title last season with Penn State. That gave the Huskers back-to-back league championships, something that hadn't been done since 2016-17.
Between the second and third sets, Nebraska held a banner reveal. Check it out below.
Nebraska has gone 19-1 in Big Ten play in each of the last two seasons. The last time the Huskers won at least three consecutive conference titles came with a stretch of five straight during the Big 12 era: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.
Gallery
More photos of the event from KLIN's Kenny Larabee will be posted below.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.