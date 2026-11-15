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Gallery: Huskers Make Quick Work of Hawkeyes on Senior Night

Nebraska celebrated seniors Bergen Reilly, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, and Harper Murray with a sweep over a Big Ten foe.
Amarillo Mullen|
Amarillo Mullen

No. 1 Nebraska continued its historic season on Saturday night with a straight sets victory over Iowa at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center (25-12, 25-15, 25-17). The Huskers improved to 27-0 overall and 16-0 in Big Ten play. The win is the 7th in program history where Nebraska has started the season 27-0.

Nebraska put on a great offensive performance, finishing the night at .457, with Iowa hitting just .026. The Huskers have now hit over .400 in four straight games, the first time they've done that in the rally scoring era. Senior Andi Jackson led the way with nine kills and a remarkable .750 hitting percentage. Harper Murray added nine kills, while Virginia Adriano and Skyler Pierce each recorded six kills in the dominant team effort overall.

The Huskers got off to a strong start in the first set, dominating on both sides of the net. They shot .682 (16 kills, one error on 22 attempts), extended their lead to 12-7 with a 3-0 run and then continued to pull away decisively. A Jackson kill gave them a commanding 15-8 lead at the media timeout. They kept the pressure on consistently, went to 23-12 and forced another Iowa timeout. An Iowa service error and a Murray/Pierce block saw them close it out decisively with a final score of 25-12, showcasing their offensive dominance throughout the set.

Nebraska carried that into the second set with a 6-0 run to take an early lead 9-4. The lead kept on growing, it was 15-7 at the media timeout. Iowa then got a 3-0 run later in the set to make it 19-12. The Hawkeyes just couldn't find a way to stop Nebraska's offense. The Huskers won the set 25-15, hitting .400 and holding Iowa to .071.

Iowa got off to a quick start in the third set, taking a 7-4 lead after a kill by Carmel Vares. The Huskers responded immediately with another 6-0 run to take control and force an Iowa timeout. NU kept building on their lead, going into the media timeout with a commanding 15-9 lead. They stayed in control through the remainder of the set, maintaining their offensive momentum and finishing it 25-17 to complete the sweep. The Big Red hit .345 in the set while Iowa was held to a -.034 hitting percentage, demonstrating Nebraska's dominant defensive and offensive prowess throughout the match and their ability to execute.

With the win, Nebraska advances to 27-0 and remains undefeated in the Big Ten.

Andi Jackson sends a kill in set one.
Andi Jackson sends a kill in set one. | Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net for a kill.
Harper Murray (27) tips the ball over the net for a kill. | Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a kill with Bergen Reilly (2).
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a kill with Bergen Reilly (2). | Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) celebrate a kill from Harper Murray (27).
Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) celebrate a kill from Harper Murray (27). | Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) celebrates a Skyler Pierce kill.
Harper Murray (27) celebrates a Skyler Pierce kill. | Amarillo Mullen
Laney Choboy goes to the floor for a dig.
Laney Choboy goes to the floor for a dig. | Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly celebrates a point for the Huskers in set two.
Bergen Reilly celebrates a point for the Huskers in set two. | Amarillo Mullen
Ryan Hunter eyes a kill for the Huskers.
Ryan Hunter eyes a kill for the Huskers. | Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate an ace from Kenna Cogill (8) early in set three.
The Huskers celebrate an ace from Kenna Cogill (8) early in set three. | Amarillo Mullen
Skyler Pierce tallied six kills against the Hawkeyes.
Skyler Pierce tallied six kills against the Hawkeyes. | Amarillo Mullen
Kenna Cogill (8) sends a kill through an Iowa block.
Kenna Cogill (8) sends a kill through an Iowa block. | Amarillo Mullen
Kenna Cogill celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (2).
Kenna Cogill celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (2). | Amarillo Mullen
Jayden Robinson sends a kill between two Iowa defenders.
Jayden Robinson sends a kill between two Iowa defenders. | Amarillo Mullen
Jayden Robinson (right) celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (left).
Jayden Robinson (right) celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (left). | Amarillo Mullen
Keoni Williams (17) and Bergen Reilly (2) block an Iowa kill.
Keoni Williams (17) and Bergen Reilly (2) block an Iowa kill. | Amarillo Mullen
Gabby DiVita (23) celebrates a block.
Gabby DiVita (23) celebrates a block. | Amarillo Mullen
Keoni Williams (17) tallied three kills Saturday night.
Keoni Williams (17) tallied three kills Saturday night. | Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly puts up a heart for the Husker fans during her senior night introduction.
Bergen Reilly puts up a heart for the Husker fans during her senior night introduction. | Amarillo Mullen
Laney Choboy hugs Teraya Sigler during senior night celebrations.
Laney Choboy hugs Teraya Sigler during senior night celebrations. | Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) hugs Jayden Robinson.
Andi Jackson (15) hugs Jayden Robinson. | Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray hugs head coach Dani Busboom-Kelly.
Harper Murray hugs head coach Dani Busboom-Kelly. | Amarillo Mullen
The 2026 Nebraska Volleyball senior class with their teammates and coaches.
The 2026 Nebraska Volleyball senior class with their teammates and coaches. | Amarillo Mullen
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Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

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