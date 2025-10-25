Gallery: Huskers Nab 10th Straight Sweep in Annual Pink-Out Game

Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball earned its 10th straight sweep with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 win over Northwestern on Friday night at the Devaney Center. In their annual Pink Match, the Huskers hit .357 and held the Wildcats to .099, extending their set streak to 31. Harper Murray led with nine kills and eight digs, while Rebekah Allick and Teraya Sigler each added seven kills and hit .417. Bergen Reilly tallied 30 assists, moving to within 10 of fourth all-time in school history. Nebraska dominated in kills (41-29), blocks (10-1), digs (28-27), and aces (6-2), cruising through each set and finishing the match on an Adriano ace.
Rebekah Allick (5) sends a kill to get the Huskers the first point of the match. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) and Taylor Landfair (12) go up for a block on a Northwestern kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) slams down an overpass in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a block from Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) smiles after a Husker point in the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) sends a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) fights for possession of the ball at the net. / Amarillo Mullen
