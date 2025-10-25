All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Nab 10th Straight Sweep in Annual Pink-Out Game

The Huskers have not lost a set since September 16th against Creighton.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball earned its 10th straight sweep with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 win over Northwestern on Friday night at the Devaney Center. In their annual Pink Match, the Huskers hit .357 and held the Wildcats to .099, extending their set streak to 31. Harper Murray led with nine kills and eight digs, while Rebekah Allick and Teraya Sigler each added seven kills and hit .417. Bergen Reilly tallied 30 assists, moving to within 10 of fourth all-time in school history. Nebraska dominated in kills (41-29), blocks (10-1), digs (28-27), and aces (6-2), cruising through each set and finishing the match on an Adriano ace.

Rebekah Allick (5) sends a kill to get the Huskers the first point of the match.
Rebekah Allick (5) sends a kill to get the Huskers the first point of the match. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) and Taylor Landfair (12) go up for a block on a Northwestern kill.
Andi Jackson (15) and Taylor Landfair (12) go up for a block on a Northwestern kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a block.
Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson slams down an overpass in the first set.
Andi Jackson (15) slams down an overpass in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a block from Andi Jackson (15).
The Huskers celebrate a block from Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Andi Jackson (15).
Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Andi Jackson (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) smiles after a Husker point in the second set.
Harper Murray (27) smiles after a Husker point in the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) sends a kill.
Andi Jackson (15) sends a kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) fights for possession of the ball at the net.
Bergen Reilly (2) fights for possession of the ball at the net. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) tallied seven kills against Northwestern Friday night.
Rebekah Allick (5) tallied seven kills against Northwestern Friday night. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) jumps over Laney Choboy while passing the ball.
Teraya Sigler (11) jumps over Laney Choboy while passing the ball. / Amarillo Mullen
Bergen Reilly (2) high fives Andi Jackson after Jackson's kill.
Bergen Reilly (2) high fives Andi Jackson after Jackson's kill. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers have now won 31 consecutive sets.
The Huskers have now won 31 consecutive sets. / Amarillo Mullen
Olivia Mauch (10) passes a Northwestern serve.
Olivia Mauch (10) passes a Northwestern serve. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler celebrates a Husker point near the end of the second set.
Teraya Sigler celebrates a Husker point near the end of the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Manaia Ogbechie (14) sends a kill in the third set after coming in for Andi Jackson.
Manaia Ogbechie (14) sends a kill in the third set after coming in for Andi Jackson. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) reacts to a Husker block.
Teraya Sigler (11) reacts to a Husker block. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick sends a serve late in set three.
Rebekah Allick sends a serve late in set three. / Amarillo Mullen
Published
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

Home/Volleyball