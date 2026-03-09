Nebrasketball's Big Ten Conference Tournament Central: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

The regular season has come to a close and now just one week remains until Selection Sunday.

But before that, the Big Ten Conference Tournament must play out in Chicago. After beating Iowa on Sunday, Nebraska has earned the 2 seed for the event.

Below is Nebraska's path, the full tournament schedule, and pre-tournament predictions for every game.

Nebrasketball's Path

Nebraska gets some extra time off this week, thanks to that triple bye. While the tournament gets going on Tuesday, the Huskers won't take the court until Friday.

NU is waiting for the survivor of Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, and Penn State. The Wildcats and Nittany Lions play on Tuesday, with the winner getting the Hoosiers on Wednesday, and that winner facing the Boilermakers on Thursday. Friday's quarterfinal will tip at 5:30 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska forwards Berke Büyüktuncel and Rienk Mast yell after holding off Iowa in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Should the Huskers win, they would most likely face 3-seed Michigan State, who will have to deal with either UCLA, Minnesota, or Rutgers in their quarterfinal. That semifinal will go at approximately 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS.

Sunday's championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT. The top seeds on the other side of the bracket are 1-seed Michigan, 4-seed Illinois, 5-seed Wisconsin, and 8-seed Ohio State.

Nebraska is 6-2 against the eight teams on its side of the bracket. The Huskers are 8-3 against the other side of the bracket.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule

All times central

March 10 on Peacock

(16) Oregon vs. (17) Maryland 4 p.m.

(15) Northwestern vs. (18) Penn State

March 11 on Peacock

(9) Iowa vs. Oregon/Maryland 11 a.m.

(12) Washington vs. (13) USC

(10) Indiana vs. Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.

(11) Minnesota vs. (14) Rutgers

March 12 on Big Ten Network

(8) Ohio State vs. Iowa/Oregon/Maryland 11 a.m.

(5) Wisconsin vs. Washington/USC

(7) Purdue vs. Indiana/Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.

(6) UCLA vs. Minnesota/Rutgers

March 13 on CBS

(1) Michigan vs. 8/9/16/17 11 a.m.

(4) Illinois vs. Wisconsin/Washington/USC

(2) Nebraska vs. Purdue/Indiana/Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.

(3) Michigan State vs. UCLA/Minnesota/Rutgers

March 14 on CBS

Semifinal 1 12 p.m.

Semifinal 2

March 15

Championship 2:30 p.m.

2026 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket | Big Ten Conference

Predictions

In Tuesday's games, expect Oregon and Northwestern to advance. The Ducks topped the Terrapins in Maryland back in January by 10 points. The Wildcats, led by the top scorer in the league, Nick Martinelli, walloped the Nittany Lions by 21 points earlier this season.

On Wednesday, Iowa sends off Oregon, Washington makes it three in a row against USC, Northwestern upends Indiana, and Rutgers knocks off Minnesota. The only result from those four that wouldn't match the regular season is the Scarlet Knights avenging a loss to the Gophers. While Minnesota is mostly dominant at the Barn, that success didn't travel this year.

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) blocks out Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Thursday games will see Iowa move to 2-0 over Ohio State on the year, Wisconsin stay hot against Washington, Purdue hold off Northwestern, and UCLA get a non-Pacific Time Zone win over Rutgers.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, expect Michigan to roll Iowa, Wisconsin to get another one on Illinois, Nebraska to get one back on Purdue, and Michigan State to send UCLA packing. While the Illini will be a popular Final Four pick, the Badgers had their number less than a month ago and are primed to get another one.

In the semifinals, Michigan avenges its lone home loss of the season with a win over Michigan. Nebraska, which beat Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena in early January, falls in the rematch.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort points after making a three-point basket against the Michigan State Spartans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The championship game of Michigan vs. Michigan State would be the third meeting between the two programs this season. Just like the first two, give me the Wolverines.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67

March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.