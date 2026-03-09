Nebrasketball's Big Ten Conference Tournament Central: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions
The regular season has come to a close and now just one week remains until Selection Sunday.
But before that, the Big Ten Conference Tournament must play out in Chicago. After beating Iowa on Sunday, Nebraska has earned the 2 seed for the event.
Below is Nebraska's path, the full tournament schedule, and pre-tournament predictions for every game.
- Nebrasketball's Path
- Big Ten Tournament Schedule
- Predictions
- Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
Nebrasketball's Path
Nebraska gets some extra time off this week, thanks to that triple bye. While the tournament gets going on Tuesday, the Huskers won't take the court until Friday.
NU is waiting for the survivor of Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, and Penn State. The Wildcats and Nittany Lions play on Tuesday, with the winner getting the Hoosiers on Wednesday, and that winner facing the Boilermakers on Thursday. Friday's quarterfinal will tip at 5:30 p.m. CDT on the Big Ten Network.
Should the Huskers win, they would most likely face 3-seed Michigan State, who will have to deal with either UCLA, Minnesota, or Rutgers in their quarterfinal. That semifinal will go at approximately 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS.
Sunday's championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. CDT. The top seeds on the other side of the bracket are 1-seed Michigan, 4-seed Illinois, 5-seed Wisconsin, and 8-seed Ohio State.
Nebraska is 6-2 against the eight teams on its side of the bracket. The Huskers are 8-3 against the other side of the bracket.
Big Ten Tournament Schedule
All times central
March 10 on Peacock
- (16) Oregon vs. (17) Maryland 4 p.m.
- (15) Northwestern vs. (18) Penn State
March 11 on Peacock
- (9) Iowa vs. Oregon/Maryland 11 a.m.
- (12) Washington vs. (13) USC
- (10) Indiana vs. Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.
- (11) Minnesota vs. (14) Rutgers
March 12 on Big Ten Network
- (8) Ohio State vs. Iowa/Oregon/Maryland 11 a.m.
- (5) Wisconsin vs. Washington/USC
- (7) Purdue vs. Indiana/Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.
- (6) UCLA vs. Minnesota/Rutgers
March 13 on CBS
(1) Michigan vs. 8/9/16/17 11 a.m.
(4) Illinois vs. Wisconsin/Washington/USC
(2) Nebraska vs. Purdue/Indiana/Northwestern/Penn State 5:30 p.m.
(3) Michigan State vs. UCLA/Minnesota/Rutgers
March 14 on CBS
- Semifinal 1 12 p.m.
- Semifinal 2
March 15
- Championship 2:30 p.m.
Predictions
In Tuesday's games, expect Oregon and Northwestern to advance. The Ducks topped the Terrapins in Maryland back in January by 10 points. The Wildcats, led by the top scorer in the league, Nick Martinelli, walloped the Nittany Lions by 21 points earlier this season.
On Wednesday, Iowa sends off Oregon, Washington makes it three in a row against USC, Northwestern upends Indiana, and Rutgers knocks off Minnesota. The only result from those four that wouldn't match the regular season is the Scarlet Knights avenging a loss to the Gophers. While Minnesota is mostly dominant at the Barn, that success didn't travel this year.
The Thursday games will see Iowa move to 2-0 over Ohio State on the year, Wisconsin stay hot against Washington, Purdue hold off Northwestern, and UCLA get a non-Pacific Time Zone win over Rutgers.
In the quarterfinals on Friday, expect Michigan to roll Iowa, Wisconsin to get another one on Illinois, Nebraska to get one back on Purdue, and Michigan State to send UCLA packing. While the Illini will be a popular Final Four pick, the Badgers had their number less than a month ago and are primed to get another one.
In the semifinals, Michigan avenges its lone home loss of the season with a win over Michigan. Nebraska, which beat Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena in early January, falls in the rematch.
The championship game of Michigan vs. Michigan State would be the third meeting between the two programs this season. Just like the first two, give me the Wolverines.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66
- Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57
- Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72
- Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69
- Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68
- Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77
- Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49
- Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52
- Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64
- Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61
- Feb. 28 Nebraska 82, USC 67
- March 3 UCLA 72, Nebraska 52
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
