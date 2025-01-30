Gallery: John Cook Speaks to the Media Following Retirement Announcement

All Huskers

After 25 years, head volleyball coach, John Cook, calls it a career.

John Cook announced his retirement Wednesday evening after 25 years at the helm. Dani Busboom Kelly will return to her alma mater as the fourth Husker Volleyball head coach. Cook met with members of the media Thursday morning saying, "it's been a blast."

Athletic Director Troy Dannen speaks before introducing John Cook. / Amarillo Mullen
John Cook becomes emotional as he addresses why he made the decision to retire. / Amarillo Mullen
"It's a great time to be a cheerleader," Cook said in reference to continuing his support of the Husker Volleyball program. / Amarillo Mullen
"It's a feeling of accomplishment and I'm content. I feel like I've done everything I can do," Cook said. / Amarillo Mullen
"Am I gonna miss it? Hell yeah, I'm gonna miss it, but I'm gonna be the biggest cheerleader," Cook said. / Amarillo Mullen
When asked why now Cook said, "It was just a feeling...it just felt like now was the right time for [Dani Busboom Kelly], for me, and for the program and the team." / Amarillo Mullen
Cook told the story of Busboom Kelly telling him she had a non-buyout clause with Nebraska in her -at the time - new contract with Louisville, stating "that's where it started." / Amarillo Mullen
"I get to hand off this program to a former player, somebody from Nebraska...having these [girls] play here...and want to come back and be coaches and keep this thing going. To me, that's my greatest accomplishment," Cook said. / Amarillo Mullen
John Cook departs with four national championships and the most wins of any D1 volleyball coach this century. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

