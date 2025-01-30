Gallery: John Cook Speaks to the Media Following Retirement Announcement
After 25 years, head volleyball coach, John Cook, calls it a career.
John Cook announced his retirement Wednesday evening after 25 years at the helm. Dani Busboom Kelly will return to her alma mater as the fourth Husker Volleyball head coach. Cook met with members of the media Thursday morning saying, "it's been a blast."
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook's Emotional Retirement Press Conference
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Can Anyone Challenge Michigan State?
MORE: Dave Feit: A Pivotal Time for Nebraska Volleyball as a Torch is Passed
MORE: The Stretch Big: State of the Nebrasketball Season
MORE: Nebraska Softball Receives Another Top-20 Preseason Ranking
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified