Nebraska Softball Receives Another Top-20 Preseason Ranking

Nebraska softball earned another top-20 preseason ranking, securing spots in multiple national polls ahead of the 2024 season.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska's Katelyn Caneda (66) throws back to first for an out in the third inning of a game between Nebraska and UMBC in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA softball tournament in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Nebraska's Katelyn Caneda (66) throws back to first for an out in the third inning of a game between Nebraska and UMBC in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA softball tournament in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May 20, 2023. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final preseason ranking rolled in this week with the Nebraska Cornhuskers coming in with another top-20 spot.

Nebraska will begin the 2025 season ranked No. 19 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.

The Huskers earned rankings of No. 14 from D1 Softball, No. 16 from USA Softball, and No. 24 from Softball America. This is the second consecutive season the Huskers have appeared in all four major polls.

Nebraska is one of five Big Ten teams featured in the Coaches Poll, alongside No. 5 UCLA, No. 21 Northwestern, No. 22 Washington, and No. 23 Oregon.

Per the NFCA press release, "the 2025 NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 31 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. The first regular season poll will be revealed on Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET and every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. throughout the regular season."

The Huskers open their season on Feb. 6 against Tennessee in Clearwater, Florida.

Fans will have an opportunity to see the team before the season starts at Nebraska Softball Fan Day, set for Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center.

NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Texas
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Florida
  4. Oklahoma State
  5. UCLA
  6. Tennessee
  7. Duke
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Florida State
  10. LSU
  11. Alabama
  12. Georgia
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Arkansas
  15. Missouri
  16. Arizona
  17. Virginia Tech
  18. Stanford
  19. Nebraska
  20. Baylor
  21. Northwestern
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Clemson

Published
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

