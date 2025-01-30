Nebraska Softball Receives Another Top-20 Preseason Ranking
The final preseason ranking rolled in this week with the Nebraska Cornhuskers coming in with another top-20 spot.
Nebraska will begin the 2025 season ranked No. 19 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll.
The Huskers earned rankings of No. 14 from D1 Softball, No. 16 from USA Softball, and No. 24 from Softball America. This is the second consecutive season the Huskers have appeared in all four major polls.
Nebraska is one of five Big Ten teams featured in the Coaches Poll, alongside No. 5 UCLA, No. 21 Northwestern, No. 22 Washington, and No. 23 Oregon.
Per the NFCA press release, "the 2025 NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 31 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences. The first regular season poll will be revealed on Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET and every Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. throughout the regular season."
The Huskers open their season on Feb. 6 against Tennessee in Clearwater, Florida.
Fans will have an opportunity to see the team before the season starts at Nebraska Softball Fan Day, set for Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center.
NFCA Preseason Coaches Poll
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Oklahoma State
- UCLA
- Tennessee
- Duke
- Texas A&M
- Florida State
- LSU
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Arkansas
- Missouri
- Arizona
- Virginia Tech
- Stanford
- Nebraska
- Baylor
- Northwestern
- Washington
- Oregon
- Mississippi State
- Clemson
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.