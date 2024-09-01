Harper Murray Propels Nebraska Volleyball to 25th Straight Home Win Over TCU
Just a couple of hours after the Nebraska football team opened its 2024 campaign with a blowout win over UTEP, the Husker volleyball team won its 25th straight match at home with a 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13 victory over TCU in front of a crowd of 8,695 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night.
For the fourth time in three matches, the Husker were led by someone new in kills. This time around, Harper Murray led NU with 20 kills — 19 came over the final three sets. She had seven kills in the clinching fourth set.
Murray paced the Huskers with those 20 kills on .302 hitting, and she added six digs and three blocks.
"I thought Harper came alive," head coach John Cook told reporters after the match. "She's still got some work to do but I was really impressed with her passing. She's been working really hard on that. She was solid. She got some big kills when we needed them and started moving around when we were having a hard time killing the ball."
According to Cook, the Huskers struggled at times during the match. Their mistakes were on display in the third set but NU came roaring back in the fourth with a dominant performance to seal the win.
"I think it just shows a lot about how much work we put in at practice and how hard we work on finding our shots and hitting and making connections with Bergen," said Murray. "I think that goes to show how hard we work in practice."
A big part of Nebraska's game is serving and passing and the connection between Murray and setter Bergen Reilly is still a work in progress.
"Me and Bergen have been working on our connection a lot," Murray said. "I think it took a while for it to get going but obviously towards the end, it turned out well. Me and Bergen are still working on it and working through things but I thought we both did a good job adjusting to each other."
Up next for the Huskers is a road match in Dallas against SMU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on the ACC Network and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.