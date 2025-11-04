Jonathan Gannon Was Crystal Clear on Cardinals' QB Situation After 'MNF' Win
Jacoby Brissett led the Cardinals to a 27-17 win over the Cowboys in Monday Night Football this week. Although the veteran quarterback has had a strong three starts that included the one win and two close losses in starter Kyler Murray’s absence, head coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t ready to make a change.
Following the win, Gannon was asked if Murray will remain the starter when he’s recovered from the foot sprain that has kept him out the past three games.
“Yeah, nothing’s changed on that,” Gannon simply responded from the postgame podium.
The reporters in the room asked whether Brissett’s play, and specifically the win over the Cowboys, make the decision harder, but the third-year coach said he had “nothing to add on that.”
Murray has went 2-3 over his five starts this year, throwing for 963 yards with seven touchdowns (one rushing) and three interceptions. In Brissett’s three starts, he has 860 yards in the air with seven touchdowns (one rushing) and one pick. Murray was listed as questionable over the weekend heading into Monday’s game, and could be ready to go next week when Arizona faces off against the Seahawks.
The Cardinals snapped a five-game skid with the win Monday and move to 3-5 on the year as they sit at the bottom of the NFC West behind the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers, who have six wins apiece. Arizona has an opportunity to get a game back when they travel to Seattle on Sunday. Although Brissett’s play has seemed to put Gannon in a difficult spot, it appears the Cardinals will continue to roll with Murray as long as he’s healthy.