How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball at UCLA, USC with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channels
The winning streaks get to live another week for the No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team.
After cruising by Illinois in another sweep, the Huskers arrived in Minneapolis to face a Minnesota team that has given NU fits over the years, losing three of their last four road matchups against the Golden Gophers. But similar to the 2025 version of Nebraska Volleyball, this Husker squad made history, sweeping Minnesota on the road for the first time since the best-of-five format was created in 1982.
It marked the 15th-straight sweep for Nebraska, which hasn't dropped a set since mid-September and remains perfect at 24-0 and 14-0 in the Big Ten as it marches closer towards its third consecutive conference title. Now, a new challenge awaits the Huskers in California as the top-ranked NU travels out West to face a pair of new Big Ten foes.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska takes on UCLA and USC in the sunny November oasis of Los Angeles.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (24-0, 14-0 B1G) at UCLA (14-10, 8-6 B1G)
- When: Friday, November 14
- Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Time: 9 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
UCLA Scout
Head Coach
Alfee Reft | 3rd season at UCLA & As HC | 46-37 (.554) at UCLA & Career Record | Previous assistant at San Diego, Illinois, U.S. Men's & Women's National Teams, Minnesota.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
14-15 (8-12 B1G, T-10th) | All-Americans: 1x Honorable Mentions | Pacific All-Region: 2x First Team | All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 14-5 (Sept. 27, 2024, last matchup, 3-1 NU)
Key Returners
- Cheridyn Leverette | OH | Sr. | All-Big Ten First Team and All-American Honorable Mention in breakout 2024 season; won't match her numbers from last season, but is averaging over four points per set as a senior.
- Brooklyn Briscoe | MB | R-Soph. | Putting down 1.38 kills per set and second on the Bruins with 73 blocks after seeing limited action in 2024.
- Kate Duffey | S | Soph. | A backup in her freshman season, the California native has averaged 9.61 assists per set with 67 points in her first season running the UCLA offense.
- Kat Lutz | DS/L | Jr. | Steps in as the team's defensive specialist and has recorded 1.88 digs per set in 86 sets.
Key Departures
- Anna Dodson | MB | Graduated | 2023 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and three-time All-Pac 12 performer who recorded 308.5 points in her final college season in 2024.
- Audrey Pak | S | Graduated | Averaged over 10 assists per set as the starting setter while leading a UCLA offense that hit .247 as a team.
- Grayce Olson | OH/OPP | Medical Retirement | One of six Bruins to play in over 100 sets last season while finishing second on the team with 249 kills.
- Leilani Dodson | MB | Graduated | Third on the team in blocks (51) last season in over 70 sets played, while hitting a team-leading .386.
- Peyton Dueck | L | Graduated | Former Cal Poly transfer who averaged 3.44 digs per set as the Bruins' starting libero last season.
- Kate Reilly | DS/L | Graduated | Recorded a team-high 20 aces and was third with 201 digs as the team's primary defensive specialist.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Marianna Singletary | MB | R-Jr. | Transfer from Texas that's hitting .295 with 2.19 kills per set and a team-high 113 blocks, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten.
- Eliana Urzua | OH | Fr. | First-year attacker that's started in 16 of her 22 appearances and ranks third on the team with 197 points and 2.65 kills per set.
- Maggie Li | OH | Jr. | Big-time transfer from Cal that was an Honorable Mention All-American last season.
- Lola Schumacher | L/DS | Soph. | The 2024 Wisconsin starter was pulled away from the Badgers and has continued to excel as one of the top liberos in the country with a Big Ten-leading 4.29 digs per set.
Outlook
Regressing in his second season at UCLA, head coach Alfee Reft reshaped his team in an offseason that saw plenty of team departures, including All-American Honorable Mention Anna Dodson, hitting percentage leader Leilani Dodson, starting setter Audrey Pak, starting libero Peyton Dueck and her defensive specialist counterpart Kate Reilly.
But the former national team volunteer assistant had a building block returning in outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette, who was named an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and All-Big Ten First Team member in 2024. Plus, Kate Duffey (setter) and Brooklyn Briscoe (middle blocker) rode the bench last season and have both developed into starters for UCLA.
The Bruins weren't afraid to add in the portal, grabbing Texas transfer Marianna Singletary, who's now fifth in the conference with 113 blocks. Maggie Li was an All-American Honorable Mention for Cal last season, but has been up-and-down in her transition to the Big Ten. Former Wisconsin libero Lola Schumacher was a big addition as the Indiana native has a conference-leading 4.29 digs per set in her first season in Los Angeles.
Entering the weekend at 14-10, Reft and the Bruins have done a nice job to recover from last season's disappointment as they are on pace to be around Reft's first-year record of 18-12. Sitting in eighth with an 8-6 conference record, the Bruins will battle for an NCAA Tournament spot with winnable matches against Rutgers, Illinois, Washington, Michigan and Michigan State to end the season after Nebraska. Speaking of — barring the travel and time change making a difference — the Huskers should take care of business against an outmached Bruins team.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (24-0, 14-0 B1G) at USC (19-5, 10-4 B1G)
- When: Sunday, November 16
- Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
USC Scout
Head Coach
Brad Keller | 6th season at USC & as HC | 104-62 (.627) at USC & Career Record | 3x NCAA Tournament Appearances | Previous assistant at UCLA, UCLA Men's, USC Men's and UC Irvine Men's.
2024 Finish
L, 0-3 vs. No. 3 Texas in NCAA Tournament Second Round.
2024 Record & Awards
22-10 (13-7 B1G, 6th) | AVCA National Freshman OTY | All-Americans: 1x Third Team, 1x Honorable Mention | East Coast All-Region Freshman OTY | All-Pacific Region: 2x First Team | All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
USC leads 7-3 (Sept. 29, 2024, last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Key Returners
- Adonia Faumuina | OH | R-Jr. | Returning starter that's on a similar pace to her 2024 stats, where she averaged 2.51 kills per set and 90 blocks.
- Leah Ford | MB | R-Soph. | Named to the Big Ten's All-Conference Second and Freshman teams after posting 106 kills, 96 blocks and eight aces.
- Gala Trubint | L/DS | Sr. | Entered 2025 as the returning starter at libero, but was surpassed by Taylor Deckert.
- London Wijay | OH | R-Soph. | Sat behind Batenhorst in 2024 after starting in 2023; emerged as USC's top scoring threat with a team-high 335 points and 3.47 kills per set.
- Rylie McGinest | MB | Sr. | Seeing career highs in playing time as a senior and has recorded the team's second-highest hitting percentage of .328 in 67 sets.
Key Departures
- Ally Batenhorst | OH | Graduated | Former Husker who broke out with an AVCA Honorable Mention worthy campaign with 563.5 points before turning professional.
- Jadyn Livings | OH/OPP | Transfer | Now at SMU after posting 219 kills, 123 digs, 20 aces and 35 blocks as a true freshman with the Trojans in 2024.
- Tyrah Ariail | MB | Transfer | Made her way to Missouri after four seasons with USC; led the Trojans with 115 blocks while hitting .335 in her final season in California.
- Mia Tuaniga | S | Graduated | Named an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention alongside Batenhorst after averaging 10 assists per set and 50 aces.
- Favor Anyanuw | MB | Transfer | Another transfer that landed at SMU, the Texas native collected 133 kills and 85 blocks in her true freshman season.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Taylor Deckert | L/DS | Fr. | Top recruit that upended returning starter Gala Trubint for libero; averaging 3.31 digs per set in her debut season.
- Reese Messer | S | Fr. | Aggressive first-year setter running the USC offense with 10.83 assists per set while adding 55 kills (1.11 K/S) and second on the team with 2.33 digs per set.
- Abigail Mullen | OPP | Fr. | Was a top-20 prospect coming out of Kansas City; second on the team with 328 points made up by 252 kills, and a team-leading 38 aces and 70 blocks (2nd).
- Mia Tvrdy | MB | Soph. | Oregon transfer and Papillion-La Vista graduated, that's third on the Trojans with 69 blocks and 174.5 points, which ranks fourth.
Outlook
Five key departures defined the USC Trojans' offseason after making its third-straight NCAA Tournament under head coach Brad Keller. After bowing out against Texas in the Round of 32, the program said goodbye to All-American Honorable Mentions Ally Batenhorst and setter Mia Tuaniga.
The pain continued with three additional transfers in freshmen standouts Jadyn Livings and Favor Anyanuw, both heading to the Lone Star State and joining the SMU renaissance under Sam Erger. Plus, four-year middle blocker Tyrah Ariail transferred to Missouri after leading USC in blocks (115) and hitting percentage (.335) in her fourth and final season with the Trojans.
That's opened up the path for a youth movement in L.A. for Keller and the Trojans, relying on a young core that's on the brink of clinching a 20-win season. Redshirt sophomore London Wijay is leading the way (335 points). After reclassifying to be eligible for the 2023 season, she was a true freshman star, but redshirted and sat behind Batenhorst for the 2024 season. She's excelling for the Trojans, pacing the team with 3.47 kills per set. True freshman opposite Abigail Mullen is nearly matching her teammate with 328 points, but the former top-20 recruit is a menace at the net with 70 blocks, which ranks second on USC.
Freshman setter Reese Messer joins Mullen as an import from the Kansas City area and has surpassed Tuaniga with 10.83 assists per set while collecting 207, which is the second highest on the squad. The third freshman to crack the starting lineup, Taylor Deckert unseated returning starter Gala Trubint at libero and has recorded a team-high 3.31 digs per set. Plus, Oregon transfer and Nebraska native Mia Tvrdy has posted 69 blocks behind returning All-Big Ten Freshman middle blocker Leah Ford (79 blocks).
All-in-all, this is a young Trojan team that will have nothing to lose entering Sunday's sold-out crowd against the Huskers. If things fall right, USC could challenge for a set, but NU should prevail. However, with the pedigree of recruiting that Keller has the program on right now, look out for the Trojans in the next year or two as their young stars adapt and grow in a brutal Big Ten conference.
