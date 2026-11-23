There wasn’t much more No. 1 Nebraska’s offense could do in its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup against eighth-seeded Indiana.

The Cornhuskers began their quest for the inaugural Big Ten Tournament title by sweeping the home-state Hoosiers at the Fishers Event Center, and it wasn't even close. NU hit a season-high .488 as a team, with middle blockers Manaia Ogbechie (.625) and Andi Jackson (.714) combined for 23 of the team's 48 kills. Star outside hitter Harper Murary added 11 kills on a .474 clip while setter Bergen Reilly dished out 41 assists.

Despite missing super-defensive specialist Laney Choboy on Sunday due to sickness, the Cornhuskers move on to face another Indiana-based school in the semifinals. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (29-0, 17-0 B1G) vs. No. 5 Purdue (20-8, 11-6 B1G)

No. 1 Nebraska (29-0, 17-0 B1G) vs. No. 5 Purdue (20-8, 11-6 B1G) When: Tuesday, November 24

Tuesday, November 24 Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind. Time: 6 p.m. CDT

6 p.m. CDT Watch: Big Ten Network

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Purdue head coach Dave Shondell led the Boilermakers to a 9-2 record since losing to Nebraska in the regular season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Purdue Scout

Head Coach

Dave Shondell | 23rd Season at Purdue and as Head Coach

532-247 (.683) record at Purdue and as Head Coach

20x NCAA Tournament Apps.

2x Big Ten Coach of the Year, 1x AVCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year (2025), 1x AVCA Northeast Coach of the Year (2021)

Previous assistant at Ball State & USA Junior National Team

2025 Finish

L, 3-1 to No. 1 Pittsburgh in NCAA Regional Final

2026 Record & Awards

Record: 20-8 (11-6 B1G, 5th)

20-8 (11-6 B1G, 5th) Notable Wins: #12 Texas A&M, #8 SMU, #24 Illinois, #20 Minnesota

#12 Texas A&M, #8 SMU, #24 Illinois, #20 Minnesota All-B1G: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x Freshman Team.

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 27-8

Oct. 17, 2026, last matchup: 3-1 NU

Purdue opposite Grace Heaney earned All-Big Ten first team honors after averaging over three kills per set. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Kenna Wollard | OH | Sr. | The star outside hitter was a preseason National Player of the Year candidate but is experiencing an "unexpected health issue" that's kept her out so far in 2026, but she hopes to return at some point.

Grace Heaney | OPP | R-Jr. | The Omaha native and Elkhorn North graduate was named an AVCA Third Team All-American and All-Big Ten First Team member last season, but she has not seen the same success as a redshirt junior.

Dior Charles | MB | Sr. | The former transfer from Wake Forest led the Boilermakers with 1.15 blocks per set and is on a similar pace this season while hitting over .300.

Taylor Anderson | S | Sr. | Emerged as one of the country's top setters in 2025 after finishing the year No. 1 nationally in total assists (1,420) and second in the Big Ten in assists per set (10.84). Eventually named AVCA Second Team All-America and First Team All-Big Ten.

Ryan McAleer | L/DS | Jr. | Returns at libero for the Boilermakers after earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors last season. Paces the team with 199 digs and 3.75 per set, which is above her 2025 campaign.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Addy Tindall | OH | R-Fr. | Coming out of high school as the top-ranked player in Indiana, the Roanoke native redshirted in 2025 before emerging as Purdue's star in 2026 with a team-high 218 points (4.11 P/S) and 201 kills (3.79).

Lameen Mambu | OH | Soph. | The native of Virginia led Georgia Tech's offense as a true freshman before transferring to the Boilermakers, where she's the second lead attacker behind Tindeall.

Kate Hansen | MB | Sr. | The Clemson transfer has been a match for Charles with 2.11 points per set on a .287 clip with 49 blocks.

Key Departures

Akasha Anderson | OH | Graduated | The former Michigan State star produced 398.5 points (3rd on team) while hitting .282 and 52 blocks in her final college season before turning pro.

Lindsey Miller | MB | Graduated | The former USC Trojan hit .317 with 1.63 kills and 0.91 blocks per set in her final college season as the second middle blocker for the Boilermakers.

Outlook

Unlike most other Big Ten teams, No. 13 Purdue bounced back from their loss to Nebraska to finish the regular season strong. The Boilermakers were one of just a handful of teams to take a set from the Cornhuskers in their 3-1 loss back on October 17. Purdue is 9-2 since that loss, including a quarterfinal sweep of Michigan before a straight-set victory over No. 4 Oregon to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Elkhorn native and Purdue opposite Grace Heaney represented one of three Boilermakers to be named to the All-Big Ten first team. She averaged over three kills per set and hit .284 on the season for an impressive mark. She also added 21 aces as one of the team's better servers. Returning setter Taylor Anderson finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten with 10.85 assists per set and also added 94 kills and 10 aces throughout the campaign. Libero Ryan McAleer recorded 377 digs across 100 sets as her 3.77 digs per set mark ranked fifth in the conference.

Purdue outside hitter Addy Tindall finished the regular season fifth in the Big Ten in kills as a sophomore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another important development for the Boilermakers has been the emergence of sophomore Addy Tindall as one of their top attackers. She cracked the Big Ten's top 10 in points (411) and was fifth in total kills (380). She doesn't provide much defensively, but her offense has been elite during the entire season.

I think the Boilermakers will push Nebraska again, but with another day of rest, it's hard to see an upset coming from Purdue. Give me the Huskers to move on to the inaugural Big Ten Tournament title game.

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