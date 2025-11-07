Huskers Remain Humble, Hungry Amidst 23-0 Season
It’s hard to believe, but there are just seven regular-season matches left for the Nebraska volleyball team in 2025.
At 23-0, the Huskers are the unanimous No. 1 team in the country after No. 2 Texas suffered both its first and second loss of the season over the past week. In fact, the Longhorns' double-upset has allowed Nebraska to be two losses clear of the next best team in the country.
While every other Division I team has at least two losses, Nebraska hasn’t dropped more than two sets since September 16 against then-No. 18 Creighton. The Bluejays became just one of two teams all season to take the Huskers to a 5th set, but given the 23-0 record, we know how those matches ended up.
If you told NU back in mid-September that it would be the last time they’d drop a set for the next month and a half (and counting), even they might have laughed at you. However, Nebraska recorded its 14th-straight sweep Thursday night against Illinois as the Huskers literally swept the floor with the Illini to the tune of 25-11, 25-15, 25-14.
When looking at the rest of the schedule, Nebraska’s not exactly taking the last month of the season off. They still have matches against No. 22 Minnesota on Saturday, as well as matches against No. 17 USC, No. 18 Indiana and a rematch with No. 25 Penn State.
However, when a team wins 43 consecutive sets (and counting), you start to wonder if even a stretch where they face four nationally ranked teams will make a dent in the Husker armor before postseason play kicks off.
After the team’s sweep of Illinois Thursday night, the players at least knew the right words to say about their immense success and the challenges still in front of them.
“I think that every team brings different battles, so I think obviously we could have been dominant in other games, but I also think that we’re growing in different aspects of our game,” junior libero Laney Choboy said. “Even if it doesn’t look pretty, that’s going to pay off in December when things actually are starting to get tough against these really good teams. We’re prepared for that and have those goals set and accomplished throughout.”
Part of those preparations can be found in how Nebraska practices. On multiple occasions this season, coach Dani Busboom Kelly and the players have talked about the practices at times being more competitive than the matches they play at the end of the week.
“We’re playing the two best teams in the country, whether you’re starting or you’re not,” Choboy said of going six-on-six during practices. “I think that everyone has an opportunity to go in, and I think what’s different about our team is that we’re very selfless and we go in and we always say there’s no drop off whether you’re a freshman or a senior.”
Through 23 matches, the Huskers have proven to have limitless depth. With matches well in hand, Busboom Kelly has been able to sub in several bench players. What’s all the more impressive is Nebraska really hasn’t seen a drop off in play, hence the 14-straight sweeps.
The Huskers have also proven to be one of the more selfless teams in college volleyball this season. On multiple occasions, the Huskers have had sweeps where no NU player finishes with double-digit kills. That’s a product of not only quick matches, but a balanced offensive attack that keeps the opposition guessing. In Thursday’s sweep of Illinois, ten different Huskers recorded a kill, and you guessed it – the leading tally was nine kills by Andi Jackson.
It also doesn’t hurt that the team is one of the closer-knit teams nationally.
“I think something that’s really cool about this team is we’re best friends on and off the court, so it makes it really fun to come into the gym,” freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler said. “I also think that our team’s just hungry. No matter if we win, if we beat these teams, we’re still working to get better every day.”
“You have the same Nebraska standard that everyone else has,” Choboy said. “I feel like that’s what makes us kind of special, is that we have trust in everyone, no matter how old you are or how much experience you have.”
With seven matches left, Busboom Kelly is left with the challenge of keeping the team fresh as they look to finish off a perfect regular season. Sitting at 23-0, Nebraska’s in the calm before the storm of a hopeful postseason run to a national championship, but it’s also imperative they don’t take their eyes off the prize when it comes to continuing to beat the teams in front of them.
The certainty of a spot in the postseason is nice, but it can also lead to a relatively “boring” November, even if NU is squaring off with a handful of nationally-ranked teams.
“I think it’s really easy to drop off at this part because it gets really monotonous, and you can get tired of doing the same things over and over again,” Choboy said. “But I think that Dani does a really good job, and our team chemistry is so strong. It just makes it so fun to come in every single day.”
It also continues to drill home a message Busboom Kelly has been preaching to her team all season long – it’s okay to “smell the roses” both before and after matches.
“If we can’t enjoy it and celebrate little things, we’re going to drive ourselves crazy,” Busboom Kelly said. “That’s when burnout comes in and when in December you’re relieved the season’s over. I don’t want our players to walk out of here ever being relieved. I want them to feel like they can’t wait to be back.”
If Choboy’s any indicator, I think the message is finding its intended target.
“I know for me, this is my third year doing this, and I haven’t felt tired yet of coming in the gym,” Choboy said. “I want to go to practice. I want to see my teammates. I want to play with them every single day. I just think I’m not ready for this season to be over yet. I’m just having so much fun.”
