Huskers Settle in for first match in Devaney Center this season
Even though Nebraska hasn’t played an official home match in the 2025 season, the Huskers have felt at home during each of their four matches this year.
NU played its first-ever matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where almost all of the 15,000-plus fans were wearing red. A majority of the crowd of 4,235 at Lipscomb in Nashville was rooting for the Huskers, and finally, Nebraska fans filled Bridgestone Arena with most of the 11,200 fans cheering for NU.
Even though they received most of the fan support, the Huskers are looking forward to playing their first match in their home arena.
This weekend, the No. 1 NU will be back in the familiar confines of the Devaney Center as they face Wright State on Friday at 7 p.m. and then California on Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of the Ameritas Players Challenge. Even though they played a pair of exhibitions in Devaney last month, this is the first real match against another college team.
Junior outside hitter Harper Murray said it’s a bit weird to have not played a match on their home court yet. However, she enjoyed the AVCA First Serve Showcase, which allowed them to treat it like a home match with their routine.
“It’s just exciting to be back in the Bob,” Murray said. “We have so many people that come from all over the country to watch us play. We take it for granted sometimes how special it is to play in Bob, because it’s hard to come here as an away team and beat Nebraska volleyball with all of our fans.”
The last time Nebraska spent the first two weeks away from its home arena was 2011, when it played a pair of matches in Albuquerque, N.M., against the two in-state schools and then went to Fort Collins, Colo., where the Huskers suffered a five-set loss to Colorado State.
Even after playing three Top 10-ranked teams in the first two weeks, playing on their home court is a special experience. They haven’t played a real opponent since facing Kansas during the spring. Devaney will look slightly different as signage to recognize the space where NU plays as John Cook Arena has popped up around the building.
“We are really excited to be back,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “We are excited to get back in our routine, and just the home court advantage and everything that goes with playing at Devaney.”
Nebraska has never played Wright State before, but Busboom Kelly is familiar with the Raiders from her time at Louisville. The teams played twice in 2023, in both the regular season and NCAA tournament, and Wright State took a set off the Cardinals in both matches. The Raiders have qualified for the postseason four times in the past six seasons.
Busboom Kelly remembers the first match well because during the first meeting, both of her outside hitters (Anna DeBeer and Charitie Luper) were hit in the head by the Raiders’ attacks.
“Heavy arms,” Busboom Kelly said during her weekly radio show. “Their coach does a nice job, and they’ll give us fits.”
This year’s edition of the Raiders (2-1) still has big hitters at the pin as junior Myra Ayro and sophomore Katie Sowko each recorded more than 20 kills in a match last weekend. Ayro put up 25 kills in a win over Drake, while Sowko recorded 22 kills against Loyola Chicago.
NU has only played Cal once in the past 40 years, which was a straight-set loss in the regional final in 2007 that sent them to the national semifinals for the first time in program history.
Cal picked up wins over San Diego State and San Francisco in its opening weekend for second-year coach Jen Malcolm, a former Iowa State assistant. Senior middle blocker Mikayla Hayden leads the way for the Bears with more than 4 points per set with 2.53 kills per set with a .317 hitting percentage and 13 blocks over seven sets.
Because they don’t have much video of their opponents, Nebraska spent the first part of the week focusing on their side of the net rather than worrying about a scouting report.
“We mixed the teams and competed hard. We haven’t taken a deep look at either team yet,” Busboom Kelly said on Tuesday.
While the level of competition won’t match what they saw during the first two weeks, Murray said it should allow more players to get on the court and play in front of the home crowd.
“It’s going to give the fans an opportunity to see how deep our roster is, and hopefully give everyone a chance to prove that,” she said. “It’s just really exciting, and it’s always fun playing in the Bob, so you can’t really complain.”
