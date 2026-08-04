Nebraska Quarterback TJ Lateef Ready to Battle for Starting Job

Backup quarterbacks can be the most popular guy around if the starter struggles, or he can become a solitary man, isolated on the sidelines carrying the ol’ clipboard.

Nebraska sophomore quarterback TJ Lateef, who backed up Dylan Raiola last season, looked like he was destined to be QB2 this spring after the Huskers brought in flashy Anthony Colandrea, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Colandrea quickly became the presumptive starter.

Lateef doesn’t look at his situation that way. At a news conference Tuesday, he came across as determined and not conceding anything to anybody.

He started four games last season after Raiola suffered a broken fibula against USC on Nov. 1. Lateef and the Huskers lost three of the four games — all against outstanding programs in Penn State, Iowa and Utah. Nebraska defeated UCLA on the road under Lateef.

What Lateef has to say

“It’s a competition every day,” Lateef said at a news conference Tuesday. “No matter where we’re at in the facility, no matter if we’re lifting, no matter if [we’re in] recovery. Whatever we’re doing I’m trying to compete at the end of the day. No matter what we’re doing.

“I never had a mindset of redshirting or 5-for-5 [eligibility]. I had a mindset of having fun and being blessed to be here at Nebraska.

TJ Lateef during his first start as a Husker. He helped lead Nebaska to a win at UCLA. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just getting bigger, faster, stronger and then just mentally prepared for the game. As far as getting the film, staying up to my recovery, taking care of my body and then just being less mechanical.”

“It’s a great [quarterback] room [along with another transfer, Daniel Kaelin]. It’s like one of those things: Iron sharpens iron. Those are great quarterbacks, so as we go out to practice every day, they are great quarterbacks that I’m going up against so it’s just iron sharpens iron, just getting better off each other.”

New style of quarterback play

Colandrea can move and uses his scrambling ability to extend plays. Raiola wasn’t mobile. The Huskers ranked 115th in nation in sacks allowed (33) in 2025.

Lateef was asked what he was learning from Colandrea. “Just making plays off-schedule,” Lateef said. “Taking plays and taking something out of nothing … and having juice. It’s a guy with a lot of juice.

“I wouldn’t say it’s something I just think about doing. I don’t think about going to [a] game and have off-schedule plays. I just feel like just playing ball out there at the end of the day, not being mechanical, playing ball and having fun with it.”

Nebraska receivers are going to have to adjust to this new style of plays being extended. They will have to change routes, and find open areas.

TJ Lateef was pressed into service last season when Dylan Raiola suffered a broken leg against USC. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“That’s another thing we’ve been working on with the receivers is scramble drill,” Lateef said. “You have quarterbacks that can make plays off-schedule, you have to have receivers and tight ends that’ll be able to work with you. I feel like they have been doing a good job on scrambles and helping us when we extend plays.

“It’s not really nothing to think about. It’s just having fun. It’s much like backyard football at that point. Just go to the open area, have fun with it and it’s backyard football at that point.”

Lateef’s numbers

In seven games, Lateef completed 74-of-123 for 904 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He gained 40 carries for 120 yards and four touchdowns. Those four games he started last year?

“Confidence,” Lateef said when asked what he learned from last year’s starting experience. “I feel like I gained a lot of confidence and I gained a great understanding of the game. Those are great football teams that I faced and I feel like I gained more confidence and more understanding.

“I love football. Football is fun to me at the end of the day. So, just being able to wake up every morning and do what I love to do most. I mean, that’s all I could ask for.”

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