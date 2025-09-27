Huskers Sweep Maryland Behind Middles
LINCOLN—After briefly experimenting with a two-setter offensive system, Nebraska went back to its usual lineup and dominated Maryland.
During the second set, Campbell Flynn and Allie Sczech subbed in for Bergen Reilly and Virginia Adriano. Also, Teraya Sigler played the front row after Taylor Landfair and Skyler Pierce did so in the first set.
The Terps forced the top-ranked Huskers into extra points in the set, but NU dominated the rest of the match for a 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 victory Saturday afternoon at John Cook Arena.
Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick finished with 13 kills and a .706 hitting percentage and six blocks. She is tied with Sarah Pavan for fifth all-time on NU blocking charts.
Harper Murray added 10 kills and 10 digs, while Andi Jackson terminated nine times on her 10 swings. The Huskers finished with a .360 hitting percentage as Reilly tallied 29 assists and four kills.
The Huskers (12-0, 2-0) took the lead in the first set after five straight points put them up 8-5. Maryland didn’t record a kill in the set until the 18th rally, and it finished with just five kills compared to seven errors. NU pulled away as Murray had a personal 3-0 run with a pair of kills and an ace.
Maryland led as late as 7-6 in the second set before Allick recorded back-to-back kills. Allick put up seven kills in the set to pace the Huskers’ offense. NU led by as much as 19-12 before Maryland started to chip away. The Terps eventually tied the set at 22-all, but the Huskers finished the set on their third set point.
NU scored the first five points of the third set and was never seriously threatened. Allick continued her strong play as she ran off four straight points with three kills and a block with Taylor Landfair. Landfair then added a kill to stretch NU’s lead to 14-6.
Ajack Malual led Maryland (7-5, 0-2) with nine kills and three blocks. The Terps hit .115 for the match.
Maryland entered the match averaging 2.9 blocks per set but finished with just four as NU outblocked it 11-4.
