FISHERS, Ind. — A day after the Omaha Supernovas selected her with the No. 4 overall pick, Andi Jackson wasn’t ready to talk about her future.

In front of her teammates, Jackson addressed the media during the open locker room session following Nebraska’s 3-1 win over Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

The fourth-year senior admitted she was a little nervous before speaking to the assembled press.

“I’m super grateful to have been drafted by the Supernovas. They’re obviously an awesome organization,” Jackson said. “I’m very flattered, but I really want to focus on this tournament with my teammates. So I would really appreciate only questions about the tournament, and I’ll announce my decision at the end of the season.”

Jackson then talked about the Huskers’ toughest test of the season as they dropped the first set to the Boilermakers and faced a set point in the second before rallying to win their 30th match of the season.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker finished with 11 kills on 22 attacks but committed six hitting errors, including getting blocked five times.

On Monday night, Omaha shocked many around the league by selecting Jackson with their first pick in the draft, which they traded up to acquire earlier in the offseason.

Omaha coach Chris McGown told the crowd at the Supernovas’ watch party that general manager John Cook called into the draft room at the beginning of the draft and told them, “AJ’s in.”

Jackson was not interviewed during the draft broadcast, and neither she nor Nebraska made any social media posts about the selection. When reached by text message on Tuesday, Cook declined an interview request.

“We made a commitment to Andi,” he wrote. “We are not going to discuss any of this until after their season is over. We do not want this to be a distraction…. These players can’t do anything until their seasons are completed.”

Since Jackson is a fourth-year senior, she can return to Nebraska. The Supernovas hold her rights if she chooses to play in Major League Volleyball. However, if she opts to play for the Huskers next season or play in a different professional league, Omaha would lose her rights.

Jackson was one of several fourth-year seniors to be selected in the MLV draft. Most notably, the first overall pick was Kennedy Martin. The Penn State opposite participated in an interview on the telecast and expressed excitement about joining the Los Angeles Thunder.

The league was in a position to sign high-profile players like Jackson and Martin because of a new rookie marquee player exception, which allows teams to sign a first-year player to a contract outside the standard salary-cap structure. However, the deal is still subject to the league’s luxury tax.

Jackson’s statement wasn’t the only draft news for Omaha on Tuesday. The Supernovas traded their second first-round pick, UCLA middle blocker Marianna Singletary, to the Indy Ignite. In return, Omaha received 2027 and 2028 second-round draft picks.

The Supernovas also selected Omaha senior outside hitter Madi Corf in the second round. The Mavericks fired her coach, Matt Buttermore, on Tuesday after eight seasons at the school.

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