Before each match, world champion boxer Terrance “Bud” Crawford introduced Nebraska with a hype video where he called the Huskers “your favorite team’s favorite team.”

In a full-circle moment, Crawford presented them with the Big Ten regular-season championship trophy after Nebraska finished the regular season with a 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17 win over No. 18 Minnesota Tuesday night at John Cook Arena.

Although they officially clinched sole possession of the title last Thursday, the top-ranked Huskers saved the celebration for the finale. With the players and staff wearing commemorative hats and shirts, Crawford took the trophy from NU athletic director Troy Dannen and handed it off to the players.

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said it is an honor to have someone who has accomplished great things be a fan and support the program. Senior middle blocker Andi Jackson called the moment “sick.” The Huskers spoke with him before the match, and Crawford sat on the bench during warm-ups.

“He represents Nebraska so well, and he’s done so much for this state,” Jackson said. “To have him here at what feels like the final moment of the regular season and hand us our trophy is so awesome. It’s a very full circle moment.”

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen and former professional boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford wait to present the Huskers with the regular season championship trophy after the match against the Minnesota. Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers (28-0, 17-0) made their own history with the victory. NU completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. Busboom Kelly credited the team’s four seniors for leading the team to another perfect record entering the homestretch.

“The fact that they’ve been able to stay focused and just keep the team together for that long of a time is pretty impressive,” she said. “This team understands that we still can get so much better, and they’re still hungry, and that’s what’s really exciting about going into the postseason.”

NU exploited its advantage in the middle as Jackson and Manaia Ogbechie led the offense. Jackson finished with a career-high 31 attacks and a season-best 17 kills, to go with seven blocks. Ogbechie took only 17 swings but made the most of them, with 10 kills and no hitting errors, along with five blocks. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has committed just three hitting errors in her past eight matches.

After the match, Jackson said she had no idea she had amassed that many swings, since most came in the flow of the offense. She credited her passers for keeping the offense in system and setter Bergen Reilly, who tallied 53 assists, for going to the middles no matter the situation, which sets them apart from most teams.



“We can run perfect pass, we can run medium system, and then even sometimes this season we’ve seen Bergen and (backup setter) Campbell (Flynn) just throw it in there from 10, 12 feet off the net,” Jackson said. “We knew our game plan going into this game was to attack the middle of the court, and so kudos to Bergen. She knew the game plan, and she did it.”

The Huskers needed the middle to deliver because their outside hitters struggled at times. Harper Murray and Teraya Sigler combined for 21 kills on 65 attacks with 10 hitting errors.

Because the game plan was so middle-heavy, Busboom Kelly said the outside hitters might not have received as many good opportunities to attack.

“The outsides were getting really tough balls and out-of-system swings, and against a great defense, that’s hard to terminate,” she said. “They were taking good swings, and they were both passing great. I thought they played well — just their numbers weren’t what we’ve been seeing, but we’ve been seeing pretty ridiculous numbers from those two.”

A menace from the end line 😈



ACE, @LaneyChoboy!! pic.twitter.com/OgXpHWrN11 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 18, 2026

The first set was tight as neither team led by more than two points. The lead changed hands four times with 12 ties. The Gophers led 21-20 after back-to-back points when Murray notched a kill, then Ogbechie and Reilly teamed up for a block. After a timeout, sophomore Keri Leimbach recorded an ace. After she missed a serve, Ogbechie and Siger finished the set with kills.

The second set contained little drama as Laney Choboy fired an ace during an 8-0 run that put the Huskers up 10-3. NU recorded 14 kills on 26 swings, led by six kills from Virginia Adriano, who finished with 12 kills on a .429 hitting percentage. She was at her best late in the set, tallying four kills over five rallies for a 20-10 advantage.

Adriano said she feeds off the energy from the bench, teammates and crowd during big moments.

“I’m so much more confident than maybe other moments in the game, and I can go out and do that a couple times if I get a chance,” she said. “It was awesome to get the trust from my teammates from Bergen, and just keep doing that for a couple of points.”

Nebraska opposite Virginia Adriano attacks over Minnesota outside hitter McKenna Wucherer, left, and middle blocker Elena Hoecke. Adriano recorded six of her 12 kills during the second set. Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU was also on the wrong side of history as its streak of winning 173 straight sets when it reached 20 points first came to an end. The Huskers went up 20-19 in the third set, but Minnesota (17-8, 11-6) won four of the next five points for a 23-21 lead. The teams traded points until Makenna Crosson forced a fourth set with a kill.

The Huskers didn’t waste time in the final set, racing to an 8-2 advantage. NU started a new streak as it went up 20-9 after four straight points and left little doubt down the stretch.

Busboom Kelly said the difference between the odd sets where Minnesota kept close and the even ones where they pulled away was serving. The Huskers finished the match with five aces, with two each coming in the second and fourth sets.

“We stayed really composed and confident the whole match,” she said. “Minnesota played great. I thought their defense was very, very good. So it was good to go up against a team that made us stressed and made us work for kills.”

The Huskers finished with a .326 hitting percentage as four players finished with double-digit kills.

Nebraska also got a big night from its floor defense as they outdug the Gophers 66-54. Olivia Mauch led the way with 16 digs, while Laney Choboy added 15 to go with her two aces. Murray and Sigler finished with 14 and 12 digs, respectively.

Nebraska defensive specialist Laney Choboy, center, and defensive specialist Keri Leimbach celebrate with teammates after an ace serve by Leimbach. Choboy finished with 15 digs, two aces and 27 serve receptions for the Huskers. Dylan Widger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the locker room, Busboom Kelly singled out Choboy for her play. The senior defensive specialist attempted 30 serves, with Nebraska scoring 20 points when she was at the end line. No other player served more than 17 times. Choboy also led the Huskers with 27 serve receptions and allowed zero aces.

Jackson also credited Choboy with dealing with personal issues and playing at a high level even though she wasn’t feeling her best. Jackson said Choboy told her teammates about her struggles, which allowed them to pick her up and support her.

“You would have no idea that she was even maybe not feeling the best this morning, but she had an incredible game and helped us a significant amount, both from the service line and defensively, serve and pass,” Jackson said. “She was incredible tonight. I mean, she is every night, but tonight, she was on fire.”

The Gophers finished a season-low .161 hitting percentage. Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with 14 kills, but also committed nine hitting errors. Stella Swenson put up 42 assists and 11 digs.

While the Huskers stayed afterward to take pictures to commemorate their fourth straight Big Ten regular season title, Jackson said they will relish the moment, but refocus on the Big Ten Tournament, which starts on Friday — the Huskers won’t play until Sunday against either UCLA or Indiana — and the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s always rewarding for sure, and feels really good. But it’s a bittersweet feeling, because it’s great to celebrate, but you know you’re not done yet. There’s still a lot of work to be done. So we’ll enjoy it and then get into the gym on Thursday and get to work.”

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