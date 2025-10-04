Nebraska Dominates Penn State in Lopsided Sweep
It was a historic night at Rec Hall on Friday, but for all the wrong reasons for Penn State.
No. 1 Nebraska completely dominated the reigning national champions, earning a 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 sweep.
Before the match, the Huskers talked about how they were focused on getting revenge against the 16th-ranked Nittany Lions after losing twice to them last year, including in the national semifinals.
The six points in the first set were the fewest scored in a rally scoring set, which started in 2001. The previous low was nine points, achieved twice in 2022, at Nebraska and at Northwestern. The fewest points they had scored at home were 11, which occurred against Nebraska in 2018 and Oregon State in 2012. The 34 points were also a program low for Penn State in the rally-scoring era.
The Huskers hit .437 for the match as Bergen Reilly tallied 26 assists, eight digs and three blocks.
NU (13-0, 3-0) was led by nine kills at a .615 clip and four kills from Rebekah Allick. Virginia Adriano added eight kills on 11 swings, while Andi Jackson and Harper Murray finished with six kills each. Taylor Landfair put up five kills on nine swings while Teraya Sigler added three kills.
Penn State (7-6, 1-2) forced a side out on Nebraska’s first serve of the match and then scored on its serve. After that, every time NU went back to serve, it ran off at least four straight points. Olivia Mauch had a 5-0 run, Adriano served a 6-0 run, Murray had 4 points in a row, Jackson recorded an ace as part of a 5-0 run, and then Reilly closed out the set with the final five points of the set. The Huskers hit 15 kills while hitting .583. Penn State recorded just four kills while committing eight errors.
NU carried over the momentum into the second set and scored the first three points. Penn State cut it to 5-3 after winning a challenge, but the Huskers took over and won eight of the subsequent 10 rallies. The Nittany Lions scored back-to-back points for the first time since the first two points of the match to make it 14-8, but NU pulled away for another dominant set as it hit .440.
The third set was much of the same as NU jumped out to a 6-3 lead, which quickly turned into a 16-5 advantage. Of Penn State’s 28 attacks in the set, 12 were hitting errors.
Penn State never got on track offensively for the match. They finished with 16 total kills, 11 of which came from Kennedy Martin on 33 swings. Only two other Nittany Lions recorded kills. Maggie Mendelson tallied three kills, and Emmi Sellman finished with two kills and seven errors on 19 attacks.
The Huskers outblocked PSU 9-5, and Mauch led the defense with 10 digs.
Nebraska is back in action Saturday at Rutgers, which defeated Maryland in four sets on Friday night.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.