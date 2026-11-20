As if Nebraska needed any more incentive to win its opening match in the Big Ten Tournament, if the Huskers advance to the semifinals, they get to go to an Indiana Pacers game.

While the inaugural edition of the Big Ten Tournament starts on Friday, Nebraska doesn’t have to play until Sunday because it earned a double bye as the No. 1 seed. On Sunday, the Huskers will face either No. 8 seed Indiana or No. 9 seed UCLA in the quarterfinals.

With an off-day scheduled on Monday before the semifinals, Nebraska planned several activities, including hanging out with family, team bonding, going to a nearby mall, and watching the Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s some motivation to win Sunday, so we can go to the game on Monday,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Because if we lose, we will not be going to the Pacers game.”

The 2026 #B1GVolleyball regular season was one to remember 👏 pic.twitter.com/EPlpADx39t — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 19, 2026

It will be a mini-reunion with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was in the crowd when Nebraska played at Indiana earlier this season. However, he was cheering for the Hoosiers.

Usually, when Nebraska goes on road trips, the coaching staff picks out some options for team activities during downtime. Then they present the options to the players to pick and choose what they want to do.

While the off-day activities are discussed, the Huskers are going to Fishers, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis, for one reason — adding the Big Ten tournament title to the regular-season crown they won last week.

Busboom Kelly said she’s interested in seeing the level of play during the tournament. Some teams will be fighting to extend their season and add wins to their resume, while others are trying to earn the right to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. She also wants to see the turnout and how full the arena is for the first few rounds.

“Now we’re in a one-and-done scenario, something that’s never happened before: the Big 10 tournament. It’s a chance to make history,” she said. “It feels really exciting to go into the last two weeks playing great teams and teams that have something to play for versus just playing another game that really doesn’t have a lot of meaning.”

The Huskers celebrate an ace from Kenna Cogill (8) early in set three. Nebraska will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which started on Friday. | Amarillo Mullen

Last year, the SEC brought back its conference tournament, drawing rave reviews from players and coaches about how it helped them for the NCAA tourney. Maybe it was a coincidence, but the NCAA title match involved two SEC teams.

The idea of the tournament has existed for several years, so senior setter Bergen Reilly wasn’t too surprised that it was finally coming to fruition. She initially thought the league would wait until 2027 to implement the tourney, but was glad to hear it would be contested this fall.

Reilly said the Huskers hope the one-and-done tourney will help everyone involved.

“It’s going to be a great thing for the conference as a whole,” she said. “For our team, it really gives ourselves that experience and the feeling of what the high stakes are, and before we have to really get to the win or go home.”

Reilly said she talked to her fiancé, men’s basketball senior Cale Jacobsen, about how to handle the tournament format and everything that comes with a Big Ten tournament. She said he gave the Big Ten Tournament rave reviews.

The scene is set for the inaugural 2026 Allstate Big Ten Volleyball Tournament in Fishers, Indiana 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OmvWIjAtMm — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 20, 2026

As the No. 1 seed, Nebraska has the advantage of starting first each day, so it knows its start time and won’t have to wait for other matches to finish before taking the court. The one advantage NU’s opponent will have is having played a match in Fishers Event Center the day before the Huskers.

Libero Olivia Mauch said the Huskers can’t look ahead because they won’t know their opponent until Saturday afternoon.

“I’m super excited to see how this all works out. I’m not really sure how it’s going to be,” Mauch said. “It’s new to all of us, but I’m just glad it’s with this team - the first ever. It’ll be cool.”

While almost every other sport at Nebraska participates in a conference tournament or championship meet, volleyball hasn’t done so before.

Busboom Kelly said they will try to keep as much of their normal routine as possible, even without knowing their opponents. Even though they try to approach every match the same, she said it is “naive” to think their mindset won’t change.

In addition to helping prep for the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten event will also help raise the profile of the sport. The championship match will be broadcast on FOX on Wednesday night.

“It’s a big going-out, social night across the country,” Busboom Kelly said. “I’m sure all sports bars will be playing it on all those (televisions). We should get a lot of eyes that we might not always get just being on that Wednesday night before Thanksgiving.”

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