Teraya Sigler has strong opinions about the best setter in the Big Ten.

The Nebraska sophomore outside hitter might be biased, but she heaped praise upon Bergen Reilly earlier this year, calling her the GOAT — greatest of all time.

Other Big Ten coaches agree with Sigler, as Reilly was named the conference Setter of the Year for an unprecedented fourth straight year on Thursday.

“There’s not a skill that Bergen isn’t good at, and that’s what sets her apart from most setters,” Sigler said. “She’s not just a great setter. She’s an amazing defender, server, blocker, even attacker. I just don’t think that it’s emphasized enough that she’s a great setter, but she is a phenomenal overall player, and she’s a great leader. It doesn’t shock me because she does the same thing in practice every single day, and it makes all of us better.”

The first-ever FOUR-TIME Big Ten Setter of the Year: Bergen Reilly 🐐 pic.twitter.com/S20aKqhYOn — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 19, 2026

Olivia Mauch and Dani Busboom Kelly also earned individual awards for Nebraska as they were named the league’s Libero of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Stats back up Sigler’s argument as Reilly guided the Husker to a nation-leading .353 hitting percentage, higher than the school record set last season. Reilly leads the conference and ranks second in the country with 11.74 assists per set. She also shares the wealth for NU’s attack. Harper Murray leads the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set, but the other four starters all average at least 2.16 kills per set.

She’s also the only setter to rank among the top five in the position group in three other categories: kills per set (0.73, fifth), digs per set (2.53, fourth), and blocks per set (0.64, second). She also has 19 aces this season.

Reilly is the first four-time winner of the Setter of the Year award for any Power Four conference. In the Big Ten, which began handing out the award in 2012, she broke a tie with three-time honoree Sydney Hilley of Wisconsin (2019-21). Other setters with multiple awards include Penn State’s Micha Hancock (2012-13), Wisconsin’s Lauren Carlini (2014-15) and Minnesota’s Samantha Seliger-Swenson (2016, 2018).

In addition, Reilly has earned five weekly setting awards this season, bringing her career total to 18, tying Seliger-Swenson for the most in Big Ten history.

Busboom Kelly said Reilly’s leadership has been vital to the Huskers’ success. She’s taken on the “team mom” role and is never satisfied, continually trying to get better.

“It’s hard to put into words what she means to the program,” Busboom Kelly said. “Nebraska has this long history of having great setters in the program. When you look at all the All-Americans, there’s so many setters on that wall. But for Bergen to do something that no other setter in this program has ever done is pretty remarkable.”

OUR LIV-ERO 🤩



Leading the backcourt defense with poise and control, @Olivia_Mauch is the @B1GVolleyball Libero of the Year! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nQ6MhnBBBZ — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 19, 2026

Mauch’s honor was the fourth time in the past six years that a Nebraska player has won the award, which used to be given to the defensive player of the year. Lexi Rodriguez also won the award in 2021 and 2023-24.

The Bennington graduate averaged 3.36 digs per set and finished with 381 serve receptions while grading out at a 2.32/3 with a 61.7 good pass percentage. She also finished with more aces (22) and errors (16).

“We have so many big personalities and social media stars on this team, and great players. And then you have Liv, who’s quietly always doing her job,” Busboom Kelly said. “She’s not the loudest libero in the country. She’s just very calm and consistent, and exactly what we needed.”

Back-to-back COY honors for our leader — DBK! 👸



In her 2nd year at the helm, @danib18 has led Big Red to another undefeated season in B1G play and has acquired her 5th conference COY honor in the last 7 seasons. #GBR pic.twitter.com/tWuMJwz5SZ — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 19, 2026

Busboom Kelly earned her second straight Coach of the Year honor. She guided the Huskers to a second straight undefeated regular season. NU dropped just seven sets all season, and just four during Big Ten play. The Huskers are peaking late in the season, posting a hitting percentage above .400 in six of their final eight matches while holding opponents below .160 five times in that same stretch.

The Big Ten other individual award winners were: Penn State opposite Kennedy Martin as the Big Ten Player of the Year and Wisconsin opposite Decilise Champion as the Freshman of the Year.

In addition to Reilly’s individual award, she leads six first-team All-Big Ten selections for the Huskers. The league recognized 25 players on the first team and 20 more on the second team.

Also receiving all-league honors are middle blocker Andi Jackson and outside hitter Harper Murray, both unanimous selections alongside Reilly, middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie, Sigler and Mauch. Skyler Pierce earned Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award.

The best of the B1G. ⭐️



Six Huskers have earned First Team All-Conference selections from the @B1GVolleyball. #GBR pic.twitter.com/kMDHT9prFE — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 19, 2026

Jackson is one of the nation's top middle blockers. She leads the Big Ten and is second in the country with a .477 hitting percentage, which would be a school record if the season ended now. The 6-foot-3 senior ended the season with a bang, posting a career-best 19 kills against Minnesota. She is putting up career bests with 2.95 kills and 1.29 blocks per set. She’s also set a career high with 19 aces this year. Jackson won two Big Ten Player of the Week awards this year and was named the AVCA National Player of the Week on Sept. 29.

Murray put up a season-best 20 kills against No. 7 Wisconsin with a .471 hitting percentage and was named Big Ten Player of the Week the following Monday. She’s averaging a career-best 3.55 kills and .70 blocks per set while hitting .279 for the season and .304 in Big Ten play. The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native also has a 57.3 good passing percentage and grades out at 2.23 out of 3.

Ogbechie is starring in a breakout role in her first year as a full-time starter. She’s third in the nation with a .468 hitting percentage and 2.16 kills per set. The 6-foot-3 sophomore is also averaging 1.316 blocks per set. She’s earned three Big Ten weekly awards this season, including Player of the Week on Sept. 14 and two Defensive Player Awards on Oct.12 and Nov. 18.

Sigler posted the top hitting percentage and passing rate for outside hitters during Big Ten play. The 6-foot-3 sophomore finished conference action with a .390 hitting percentage and a 61.3 good pass percentage. For the season, Sigler averaged 2.64 kills per set with a .348 hitting percentage and was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Oct. 19.

Pierce appeared in 32 sets over 18 matches and averaged 1.97 kills per set with a .278 hitting percentage and six aces.

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