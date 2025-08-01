Nebraska Public Media to Broadcast Husker Volleyball Scrimmage, Alumni Match
Nebraska volleyball has added two more television appearances to its 2025 slate, as both broadcasts will arrive prior to the start of the regular season.
Nebraska Public Media announced on Thursday that the broadcast network will provide live coverage of the Nebraska volleyball Red White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 2:30 p.m. CDT, as well as the Nebraska volleyball Alumni Match on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. CDT. Both contests will appear on Nebraska Public Media across the state and will also be available via live stream from the Nebraska Public Media website.
The two additional television broadcasts total 21 regular-season and exhibition contests for the 2025 season, as the Huskers will now appear on seven regional and national networks: Nebraska Public Media, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, NBC, ABC, and ESPN. Nebraska will also have non-network broadcasts available on B1G+ and all contests available via radio broadcasts on the Huskers Radio Network and affiliate stations.
Nebraska volleyball announced on social media earlier this week that both the Red White Scrimmage and Alumni Match are sold out for general public ticket sales. Fans are eager to watch the 2025 Huskers, a presumed national championship favorite, return to the Bob Devaney Sports Center and the newly named John Cook Arena. Nebraska returns a plethora of returning starters and stars, including four players recently named to the preseason All-Big Ten team in Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly. Jackson, Murray, and Reilly were also added to the AVCA Player of the Year watchlist last week.
The Huskers feature other prominent storylines outside of their quest for another national championship. Nebraska native and Husker alum Dani Busboom Kelly returned to her home state to take over the program following the sudden resignation and retirement of legendary coach John Cook. Busboom Kelly wasted little time getting accustomed to her new role in Lincoln, maintaining the entire Nebraska returning roster, incoming recruiting class, and transfer additions. DBK also added Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano in May.
Nebraska volleyball opened up its fall camp on Thursday and allowed an open media availability for practice. Nebraska's next public appearance will come on Aug. 9 for the scrimmage exhibitions. The Huskers' first test will arrive for the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, battling Busboom Kelly's former ACC rivals, facing Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage 2:30 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m.
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m.
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
