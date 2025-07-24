All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Tops Big Ten Poll; Four Huskers Make Preseason All-Conference Team

Despite a pair of losses to the eventual national champion a year ago, the Cornhuskers are the preseason favorite in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska will go on the road to face the rest of the top seven in the preseason poll.

The Huskers run towards Andi Jackson after her kill in the spring match against Kansas. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska volleyball remains the hunted in the Big Ten Conference.

The league 2025 volleyball preseason honors and preseason poll on Thursday, ahead of the fourth annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on July 28-29 at Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago.

The Huskers are picked to finish first this fall. This will be Dani Busboom Kelly's first season as the head coach of her alma mater.

Coach Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court. / Amarillo Mullen

NU shared the Big Ten crown last year with Penn State, who went on to beat the Huskers in the National Semifinals before winning the national title. The Nittany Lions are picked second.

Nebraska will host teams slated to finish 2, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17. The Big Red will travel to teams picked to finish 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, and 18.

The full preseason ranking is below.

  1. Nebraska  
  2. Penn State 
  3. Wisconsin 
  4. Minnesota 
  5. UCLA 
  6. USC 
  7. Purdue 
  8. Washington 
  9. Illinois 
  10. Michigan 
  11. Indiana 
  12. Oregon 
  13. Ohio State 
  14. Michigan State 
  15. Northwestern 
  16. Maryland 
  17. Iowa 
  18. Rutgers 

Four Huskers made the preseason All-Big Ten team: middle blocker Rebekah Allick, middle blocker Andi Jackson, outside hitter Harper Murray, and setter Bergen Reilly. Jackson, Murray, and Reilly were unanimous selections.

Nebraska opens the 2025 season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will take on Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24.

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
  • Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
  • Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
  • Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
  • Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 7 vs. California
  • Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
  • Sept. 16 at Creighton
  • Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 24 vs Michigan
  • Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
  • Oct. 4 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Washington
  • Oct. 12 at Purdue
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 19 at Michigan
  • Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
  • Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 8 at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14 at UCLA
  • Nov. 15 at USC
  • Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 22 at Indiana
  • Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State

Home matches are bolded. All times central.

