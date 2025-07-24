Nebraska Volleyball Tops Big Ten Poll; Four Huskers Make Preseason All-Conference Team
Nebraska volleyball remains the hunted in the Big Ten Conference.
The league 2025 volleyball preseason honors and preseason poll on Thursday, ahead of the fourth annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on July 28-29 at Big Ten Network Studios in Chicago.
The Huskers are picked to finish first this fall. This will be Dani Busboom Kelly's first season as the head coach of her alma mater.
NU shared the Big Ten crown last year with Penn State, who went on to beat the Huskers in the National Semifinals before winning the national title. The Nittany Lions are picked second.
Nebraska will host teams slated to finish 2, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17. The Big Red will travel to teams picked to finish 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, and 18.
The full preseason ranking is below.
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- USC
- Purdue
- Washington
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Maryland
- Iowa
- Rutgers
Four Huskers made the preseason All-Big Ten team: middle blocker Rebekah Allick, middle blocker Andi Jackson, outside hitter Harper Murray, and setter Bergen Reilly. Jackson, Murray, and Reilly were unanimous selections.
Nebraska opens the 2025 season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will take on Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
