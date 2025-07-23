Three Huskers Named to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List
Nebraska volleyball remains one of the premier programs for talent in the nation.
Three Huskers were named to the AVCA Player of the Year watch list Wednesday. The list is being announced in three waves of 10, meaning Nebraska has 10% of the list going into the season.
The three Huskers to make the initial list are outside hitter Harper Murray, setter Bergen Reilly, and middle blocker Andi Jackson.
Players who aren’t on the preseason watch list can still be added as the season progresses. Midseason additions will be made in October, with semifinalists announced in November, finalists announced on Dec. 15, and the winner announced in Kansas City at the AVCA Awards Banquet on Dec. 19.
Murray is a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, earning All-America honors twice as well. Last year, she made the NCAA Championship All-Tournament team after helping the Huskers to the National Semifinals. Her 1,095 kills in 2024 are the eighth-most in a single season in program history.
Reilly was a semifinalist for the award last season. The two-time Big Ten Conference Setter of the Year has earned second-team All-America honors in each of her first two collegiate seasons. She ranks seventh all-time for assists in the rally scoring era, and could move up to at least third this fall.
Jackson exploded from a second-team All-Big Ten campaign as a freshman to first-team All-America as a sophomore. Her .439 hitting percentage last year was the fourth-best single season in program history, and third-best in the rally scoring era.
Last season, libero Lexi Rodriguez was a finalist for the award. Ultimately, Olivia Babcock of Pittsburgh was the winner.
Nebraska has had four AVCA Player of the Year winners: Allison Weston (1995), Greichaly Cepero (2000), Christina Houghtelling (2005), and Sarah Pavan (2006).
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
