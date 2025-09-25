Nebraska Rolls Michigan in Big Ten Opener
LINCOLN—It took most of the first set for Nebraska to settle in on offense, but once it cranked up the pressure from the service line and forced Michigan to scramble.
The top-ranked Huskers hit .380 with five aces from five different players and multiple kills on overpasses. NU earned a 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 win over the Wolverines in 76 minutes Wednesday evening in front of 8,543 fans at John Cook Arena.
The Wolverines entered the match hitting .311, but finished with a .108 hitting percentage, including a negative third set.
Murray led Nebraska (11-0, 1-0) with 11 kills while hitting .391, while Virginia Adriano added 10 kills. Rebekah Allick put up nine kills while Andi Jackson terminated on eight of her nine swings.
Junior setter Bergen Reilly 28 assists and added five kills. Olivia Mauch led the defense with 11 digs.
The Huskers’ offense started slowly as it took eight swings before they recorded a kill. Eventually NU settled in and took control after a 5-0 run with Virginia Adriano serving. The Huskers led by as much as 19-12 before Michigan won nine of the next 12 rallies to trim its deficit to one point. Nebraska, which finished with 18 kills on 43 attacks in the set, closed it out after Allison Jacobs sent her serve into the net.
NU came out firing in the second set and scored the first five points, took a 12-2 lead, and were never threatened. Olivia Mauch served the first four points and closed it out with another 4-0 run. NU hit .565 in the set as it terminated on 16 of its 23 attacks. The Huskers' service pressure stepped up as they recorded two aces and had five kills on overpasses. Adriano led the offense with six kills on seven swings.
Michigan (10-2, 0-1) kept it close to start the third set and tied it up at 8-all, but then the Huskers took over with Bergen Reilly serving. NU ran off seven points in a row as Allick had two kills and Reilly added an ace and forced two overpasses that led to two kills.
Jacobs led Michigan with eight kills.
Nebraska stays home Saturday to host Maryland. That match is set for a 3 p.m. CDT on Nebraska Public Media.
