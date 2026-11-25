FISHERS, Ind. — Top-ranked and undefeated Nebraska faced a possible two-set deficit for the first time this season.

The Huskers had dropped the first set to Purdue and were struggling on offense, committing 16 hitting errors midway through the second set, and trailed 19-16.

However, NU battled back and fought off one set point before evening the match. The Huskers returned to their dominant form in the third set before earning a 21-25, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18 victory Tuesday evening at the Fishers Event Center.

Huskers are championship-bound! 🌽@HuskerVB defeats Purdue, 3-1, to advance to the Allstate Big Ten Volleyball Tournament championship game. pic.twitter.com/D5QovOLzLY — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 25, 2026

The Huskers (30-0) will face either Penn State or Wisconsin in the final on Wednesday.

After committing 19 hitting errors in the first two sets, the Huskers settled down and finished with a .227 hitting percentage as Reilly put up 49 assists.

Teraya Sigler played one of her best matches of the season with 18 kills and 10 digs. Harper Murray added 15 kills, and Andi Jackson had 11 kills and six blocks. Olivia Mauch led the defense with 20 digs, and Laney Choboy chipped in 13.

Purdue (20-9) blocked two Nebraska attacks early and took a 6-3 lead before the Huskers rallied. Adriano and Murray recorded four kills each to give NU a 14-12 advantage. However, the Huskers’ offense began to sputter, and the Boilermakers capitalized with a pair of 5-1 runs to take a 22-19 lead. NU finished the set with eight hitting errors, including four by Andi Jackson.

The Huskers’ offense continued to struggle in the second set, racking up eight more hitting errors as part of Purdue’s first 13 points. The Boilermakers led 17-13 and later 21-19 before NU started to chip away. Purdue still had a chance to close it with a set point at 24-23, but Sigler recorded a back-row kill to tie it up. She then teamed up with Jackson to put the Huskers away. After the teams traded points, Sigler ended the set with another kill. NU hit .043 in the set with 13 kills and 11 errors, but made enough plays down the stretch to even the match.

Nebraska took advantage of its new lease on life in the third set and jumped out to a 10-1 lead. The Huskers racked up seven kills on 10 swings, an ace from Laney Choboy and a pair of Purdue hitting errors. Purdue never got on track as NU steamrolled them in the set while hitting .448 with 16 kills.

Purdue went up 6-4 in the fourth set before NU won six of the next seven points to take the lead. The Boilermakers got as close as 15-14 before Sigler took over late.

Addy Tindall led Purdue with 10 kills. Grace Heaney had 9 kills and 16 digs, but also 8 errors. The Boilermakers hit .148.

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