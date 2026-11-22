Zero digs.

Nebraska’s offense has put up all sorts of impressive stats this year, but every opponent has recorded at least one dig in every set they’ve played.

The top-seeded Huskers hit .773 in the third set to cap a 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 victory Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at the Fishers Event Center outside Indianapolis.

NU’s high rate of success on offense didn’t allow the Hoosiers to record a dig in the third set, as the only three NU attacks that didn’t fall for a kill:

Virginia Adriano’s first swing of the set was turned back, and NU covered it,

Manaia Ogbechie hit an attack wide,

Ryan Hunter got blocked by IU

Otherwise, the other 19 swings found the floor. Harper Murray terminated all six of her attacks, while Andi Jackson went 4-for-4 and Pierce was perfect on all three of her swings. To make the feat even more challenging, Nebraska switched setters during the set as Campbell Flynn replaced Bergen Reilly for the final seven rallies.

“You could really see us just get into a flow in that third set,” Jackson said. “Our passing, serving, and then Bergen did a fantastic job setting Manaia and I. It just felt like it was flowing on the court, and same for our pins.”

For the match, the Huskers hit a season-high .488 as Reilly finished with 41 assists. Ogbechie led the Huskers with 12 kills on 16 attacks at a .625 clip. Jackson and Murray each finished with 11 kills, posting hitting percentages of .714 and .474, respectively.

The .773 hitting percentage in the third is a season-high single-set mark for Nebraska, bettering its .714 in the fourth set against North Carolina, when it had 11 kills and one error on 14 attacks.

“We had a really, really hard time slowing them down offensively, which seems to be the trend across the country for everyone,” Indiana coach Steve Aird said. “I thought we didn’t play well defensively in general.”

For as good as Nebraska finished the match, the Hoosiers (17-11) hung with Nebraska early. IU posted a .312 hitting percentage in the first set, but the Huskers were one tick better with 19 kills at a .500 clip.

The Hoosiers led for the early part of the second set until NU went on a 7-1 run that included an Olivia Mauch ace to go up 14-11. Indiana closed to 16-15 before the Huskers won nine of the final 10 points. Flynn served seven unanswered points, highlighted by a pair of aces.

“I’m happy with the way we progressed throughout that game,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Not having been in the gym or even feeling the atmosphere, we got better and better as the morning went on.”

Nebraska defensive specialist Keri Leimbach celebrates a points during the Huskers sweep over Indiana. Leimbach finished with a match-high nine digs as she filled in for an ill Laney Choboy | Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers (29-0) also had to adjust their defense without Laney Choboy. The senior defensive specialist sat on the bench in street clothes while wearing a mask. According to a report on the Husker Radio Network, she was out with the flu but Busboom Kelly hopes she will be available for the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her place, freshman Keri Leimbach played in the back row and finished with a match-high nine digs. Jackson said she was excited for the Lincoln Lutheran graduate to get a chance to make an impact after putting in so much work all season long.

“I’m really proud of her,” Jackson said. “It is a tough position to be in to not play all season or be a game changer and then have to come in and play an entire game at a different position than you’re used to. But she works really hard in the weight room, works really hard at practice, and I think her performance tonight was a translation of that.”

Despite NU’s offensive prowess in the third set, the Hoosiers kept it close for most of the set. The Huskers led 17-15 before running off four straight points on a pair of kills from Ogbecie, an IU hitting error and a kill from Adriano. IU used both of its timeouts during that streak and after the second one, NU started to insert Flynn, Hunter and Kenna Cogill.

“I thought through the first two games and even a little bit in Game Three; it’s 15-14, it’s 16-14, and then all of a sudden you look up, it’s 22-16,” Aird said. “That’s just what good teams do. I didn’t think we played poorly. I think they’re good.”

Adriano and Sigler each finished with five kills for NU.

Jaidyn Jager led the Hoosiers with 10 kills, but also committed six hitting errors. Kiki Granberry added eight kills and three blocks.

The Huskers will face No. 5 seed Purdue in the semifinals. The Boilermakers swept Oregon 25-22, 26-24, 25-18 as Elkhorn North graduate Grace Heaney put up 16 kills on a .394 hitting percentage.

All teams will get an off day on Monday before the semifinals start on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Busboom Kelly said they will practice, develop a scouting report for the Boilermakers and then go watch the Indiana Pacers play the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We’re gonna go check out the Pacers and watch some pretty amazing athletes compete,” she said. “Hopefully, we can translate to our game on Tuesday.”

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