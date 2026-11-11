Nebraska Signs Four Players to Its 2027 Recruiting Class

Nebraska reloaded for 2027 with the addition of four seniors, all of whom signed with the Huskers on Wednesday.

The group includes outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon of Wildwood, Missouri; setter Malorie Boesiger of Firth; defensive specialist/libero Mallory Johnson of Byron Center, Michigan; and defensive specialist/libero Pulelehua Laikona of Gilbert, Ariz.

All four plan to enroll at Nebraska in January. Nebraska currently has 16 players on its roster, and everyone is eligible to return next season. The NCAA roster limit is 18, so at least two players would have to depart to stay at the limit — whether seniors don’t return or players transfer out.

The Huskers’ class is considered one of the best in the nation, as PrepVolleyball and PrepDig ranked the group No. 1 and 2, respectively. However, those rankings include the No. 3/2 overall prospect — middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi, who flipped her commitment to Texas A&M last week. Even without Omoruyi, the Huskers still have a top-five class nationally.

Boesiger will be the second member of her family to play for the Huskers, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Maisie, who wrapped up her career in 2025. The younger Boesiger is the No. 12 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball and ranked 29th by PrepDig.

The 5-foot-9 setter holds eight career records at Norris, despite missing her sophomore season with an injury. She helped the Titans win a Class B state championship in 2025 and was an all-class, all-state selection by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.

Boesiger is the No. 12 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball and ranked 29th by PrepDig. She finished as Norris’s career assists leader and led the Titans to a state title in 2025. She’s also earned several honors playing with Nebraska ONE, including AAU All-American honors last year.

“Malorie has played a lot of high-level volleyball in her prep career, and it has allowed her to boast a volleyball IQ beyond her years,” Busboom Kelly said. “Malorie is the perfect fit who will add depth and stability to the setter position.”

Witherspoon, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, is the highest-rated recruit in the class. PrepVolleyball ranks her No. 9 overall, while PrepDig ranks her No. 11. Last year, she was the Missouri Gatorade player of the year and a first-time All-American selection by AVCA, MaxPreps and PrepVolleyball.

She won her third straight Missouri state title with Lafayette in suburban St. Louis last season. Witherspoon, who plays with the club Rockwood Thunder, missed most of the season with a knee injury, but returned late in the season to help the Lacers win a fifth straight overall title.

Witherspoon comes from an athletic family. Both her sisters play college volleyball: Maya is a starting outside hitter at Vanderbilt, and Layne is at Division II Augusta. Her father, Will, played football at Georgia and in the NFL for the Eagles, Panthers, Rams and Titans. Her mother, Rebecca, played volleyball at Georgia.

“Shaye is a dynamic left side with a great combination of athleticism, size, and a dynamic arm,” NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “Shaye knows how to win!

Johnson will join several other Michigan natives on the roster, including Campbell Flynn and Gabby DiVita. She is a three-time all-state selection while playing outside hitter for Byron Center High School, outside Grand Rapids and is also a finalist for the 2026 Miss Michigan Volleyball Award.

The 5-foot-5 libero is ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit and top libero by PrepDig. She is PrepVolleyball’s No. 40 prospect. She won a gold medal at the NORCECA U23 Pan Am Cup this summer. Johnson plays club for FaR Out VBC and is a three-time AAU All-American.

“Mallory has grown up in the gym, and she certainly plays like it,” Busboom Kelly said. “Her athleticism allows her to make some electric plays on defense, and her steady demeanor helps her as a consistent serve receiver.”

Laikona is the latest member of Arizona Storm to join the Huskers, joining Teraya Sigler and Kenna Cogill. The 5-foot-8 libero is the 28th overall recruit and No. 2 at her position, according to PrepDig. PrepVolleyball ranks her No. 34 overall.

She won a gold medal at the U19 Continental Championship and will play in the 2027 Under Armour All-America Game.

“Hua is one of those liberos you are always drawn to watching,” Busboom Kelly said. “She is equally as good as a defender and as a serve receiver. She brings a joy and energy to the court that makes others around her better.”

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