Omoruyi Flips Her Verbal Commitment from Nebraska to Texas A&M

One of the top 2027 recruits will not be heading to Nebraska.

A week before National Signing Day, Kendall Omoruyi announced via Instagram on Thursday that she switched her verbal commitment from the Huskers to Texas A&M. She previously committed to Nebraska in June of 2025.

Omoruyi is the No. 2 prospect in the nation according to PrepDig and No. 3 in PrepVolleyball. She plays for the No. 2 prep team in the nation, Sierra Canyon and plays club volleyball for SC Rockstar after previously suiting up for Arizona Storm, the same club as Laikona.

Omoruyi will join forces with setter Sophee Peterson, the No. 1 overall prospect in both recruiting services. The Aggies also have No. 7 recruit and 6-foot-5 outside hitter Isabel Incinelli.

The Huskers still have four players in the 2027 class:

Outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon from metro St. Louis, PrepDig’s No. 11 prospect

Libero Mallory Johnson of Byron Center, Michigan, No. 23

Libero Pulelehua Laikona of Gilbert, Arizona, No. 28

Setter Malorie Boesiger from Norris, No. 29.

PrepDig ranked NU’s class No. 2 nationally, behind Penn State, last week, but that will likely drop. The Aggies were fifth with just two commits.

This is the second time that Nebraska has lost a middle blocker commit just before signing day. In 2023, Ayden Ames flipped from NU to Texas. She played two seasons with the Longhorns before transferring to Creighton.

RECRUITING FLIP: Kendall Omoruyi changed her commitment from Nebraska to Texas A&M.



The 6-foot-4 middle blocker is the No. 2 prospect according to PrepDig and No. 3 in PrepVolleyball. She will join forces with No. 1 overall prospect S Sophee Peterson. pic.twitter.com/EWYsyqspwO — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) November 6, 2026

In her post, Omoruyi wrote that she’s changed as a person in the year and a half since she committed to the Huskers. She said that when she committed to Nebraska, she was “caught up in the idea of being on the biggest stage.” However, as her faith has grown over the past year, she has valued her spirituality and being accepted for it.

“Walking away from something I once prayed for was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. There were tears, difficult conversations, and moments of uncertainty,” she wrote. “I know not everyone will understand, but I’ve learned that following God doesn’t always make sense to the world. Sometimes surrender means trusting Him with a future different from the one you imagined.”

Omoruyi thanked the Nebraska coaches for the opportunity to be part of the program. She said NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly allowed her to explore what her heart was calling her to do. Omoruyi said she was looking forward to playing for the Texas A&M staff, who she said saw “the person before the player.”

The post included a photo shoot of her wearing Texas A&M gear and a video of her revealing a Texas A&M shirt over Ella Langley’s song “Choosin’ Texas.”

The Aggies handed Nebraska its only loss last season with a five-set victory in the regional semifinal. Texas A&M went on to win its first national championship with sweeps in the national semifinal and title matches.

Texas A&M could return all four middle blockers on its roster next year. Starters Kaia Castle and Eliza Sharp will be seniors, while sophomore Djurdja Stanojevic and freshman Lolufe Adedeji could also be back.

BOOM: Kendall Omoruyi is the second member of Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker is the No. 1 rated prospect according to PrepDig and No. 4 rated by PrepVolleyball.



She averaged 2.7 kills on a .342 hitting percentage for Casteel High School in… pic.twitter.com/dd7wELleuy — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) June 17, 2025

The looming question is what Nebraska’s four seniors will do next year. All of them can return for a fifth season, including All-American middle blocker Andi Jackson, named the top player at the position last season. Before the season started, they said they did not know their plans. Busboom Kelly said they have had ongoing conversations, but hasn’t indicated what they would decide. All four will participate in Senior Night ceremonies next week when the Huskers face Iowa in the penultimate regular-season match at John Cook Arena.

If Jackson does not return, the Huskers would still have three middle blockers on their roster: current sophomores Manaia Ogbechie and Kenna Cogill and freshman Keoni Williams.

The Huskers will likely make more roster changes. Nebraska would be two over the 18-player limit if all four seniors return and the other four commits sign with NU.