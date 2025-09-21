Nebraska Takes Care of Arizona with a Sweep
LINCOLN—Nebraska put a bow on its perfect non-conference slate with its sixth sweep of the season.
The top-ranked Huskers improved to 10-0 with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 victory over Arizona Saturday night at John Cook Arena.
NU finished with a balanced offense as every attacker finished with at least seven kills. Junior setter Bergen Reilly tallied 40 assists as NU hit .392 for the match.
Junior outside hitter Harper Murray led NU with 14 kills, while Andi Jackson and Virginia Adriano added nine. Taylor Landfair finished with eight kills and an ace, while Rebekah Allick chipped in seven kills and two blocks.
The Huskers scored the first four points of the match and never trailed in the set. NU took control and went up 12-5 after another 4-0 run. Adriano was the most efficient attacker with five kills on seven swings. Arizona (6-4) put up a little fight as it fought off four set points, the first three on NU errors.
Nebraska started the second set quickly and led 9-4 after winning seven of eight rallies. However, the Wildcats rallied and eventually tied it up at 17-all. Arizona took the lead after an ace from Avery Scoggins, but NU stormed back with a 5-0 run that featured two kills and a block from Adriano. After failing to convert two set points, Harper Murray closed it out with her fifth kill of the set.
NU’s middle recorded kills on the first two rallies of the third set as it staked an 8-3 lead. Arizona got as close as 19-16 before the Huskers scored five in a row to pull away.
Olivia Mauch got the start at libero for the third straight match and finished with 11 digs.
Jordan Wilson led the Wildcats with 17 kills.
Setter Avery Scoggins, the niece of former Husker All-American and current NU team physician Janet Kruse Sellon, finished with 30 assists and three kills.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 Nebraska 3, Stanford 0
- Aug. 29 Nebraska 3, Lipscomb 0
- Aug. 31 Nebraska 3, Kentucky 2
- Sept. 5 Nebraska 3, Wright State 0
- Sept. 7 Nebraska 3, California 0
- Sept. 12 Nebraska 3, Utah 1
- Sept. 13 Nebraska 3, Grand Canyon 0
- Sept. 16 Nebraska 3, Creighton 2
- Sept. 20 Nebraska 3, Arizona 0
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
