Nebraska Volleyball Debuts at No. 1 in the Preseason AVCA Coaches Poll
Ahead of the start of the Dani Busboom Kelly era, Nebraska volleyball sits on top of the poll.
The AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll dropped on Wednesday, with the Huskers at No. 1, followed by Penn State, Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Texas. The preseason poll debuted on an episode of the Six Rotations podcast.
The top four teams were all in the National Semifinals last year. The rest of the top 10, in order, are Stanford, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, and SMU.
Penn State is the reigning national champion. Despite that, and returning their setter, multiple All-Big Ten selections, and adding All-American Kennedy Martin, the Nittany Lions picked behind the Huskers. Penn State was also picked behind Nebraska in the Big Ten preseason poll.
Nebraska's schedule includes matches against teams ranked 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 21, and 23.
The Huskers lost all-time digs leader Lexi Rodriguez, as well as outside hitter Merritt Beason. Legendary coach John Cook retired in the spring.
Even with those losses, Nebraska brings in a proven coach in alum Busboom Kelly. The Big Red returns multiple All-Big Ten and All-America selections, including two-time league setter of the year Bergen Reilly. Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray, and middle blocker Andi Jackson were named to the AVCA Player of the Year watchlist last month.
Nebraska opens the 2025 season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will take on Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24.
AVCA Taraflex Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll
- Nebraska
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Louisville
- Texas
- Stanford
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Creighton
- Arizona State
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Florida
- Missouri
- UCLA
- BYU
- Baylor
- USC
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Dayton
- TCU
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage 2:30 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
