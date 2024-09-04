Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Husker Invitational vs. The Citadel, Montana State
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team had little time for some soul searching.
Tuesday’s stop in Dallas turned out to be a nightmare for the Huskers, getting swept by SMU for NU’s first loss to an unranked opponent in over six years. Although, there were warning signs prior as an upstart TCU team pushed Nebraska to four sets with the offense looking disconnected. That continued into Tuesday, but with the addition of passive serving that rarely got the Mustangs out of system, plus sloppy passing.
“We got punched in the mouth and we let them keep punching us,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “I’m pretty disappointed in how we responded tonight, but to be honest I saw this. This was all starting Saturday night. We talked about frustration and we didn’t fix it. We had a great practice last night, but we did not compete tonight. It was pretty disappointing.”
There’s little time to dwell on the loss for Nebraska, who return home to Lincoln less than 48 hours after the shocking loss to host the Husker Invitational. A pair of non-Power Four opponents await the Huskers, who need to get back on the right foot before its territorial showdown with No. 10 Creighton next Tuesday at Devaney.
Here’s all you need to know for this weekend’s Husker Invitational.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (3-1) vs. The Citadel (2-1)
Where: Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE
When: Thursday, 6 p.m. CDT
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
The Citadel Scout
Head Coach: Dave Zelenock| 7th Season | 86-86 record at school | Winningest head coach in school history
2023 Record: 27-4 (14-2 SoCon, 1st) | AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, 2023 Southern Conference Player, Setter, Libero and Coach of the Year | Swept by East Carolina in First Round of NIVC
Record Against Nebraska: 0-0 (First matchup)
Key Returners: Ali Ruffin, OH, Sr. | Belle Hogan, S, Sr. | Jaelynn Elgert, L, Gr. | Mackenzie Martin, OH, Gr.
Key Departures: Gina DeLancey, MB (Eligibility) | Maddy Cardenas, MB (Eligibility) | Angelina Sayles, OH, Soph. (Transfer)
Outlook: The Citadel coach Dave Zelenock enters his seventh season with more than enough hype as the Bulldogs were voted as the preseason Southern Conference favorite. That’s coming off a 2023 campaign that saw The Citadel shatter numerous records. The Bulldogs finished 27-4, breaking the program’s single-season wins record by 13. The Citadel won its first-ever regular season conference title and entered the SoCon tournament as the No. 1 seed. The season ended with a sweep by Samford in the semifinals, but history was made.
The Bulldogs return four of their seven players who garnered all-conference awards in 2023. Leading that group is 2023 SoCon Player of the Year and AVCA All-American Honorable Mention Ali Ruffin. A Greenville, North Carolina native, Ruffin will go down as one of the best players in program history. In 2023, she recorded the 12th most kills in the country with 529 (4.52 per set) which is also the school’s single-season record. She also tallied 47 aces, 405 digs and 34 total blocks.
Ruffin was aided by the play of 2023 SoCun Setter of the year Belle Hogan. She broke the program’s single-season record for assists with 1,265, plus career highs in kills (108), blocks (60) and aces (34). She was seventh in the NCAA in assists per set with 10.73 while 13th in total assists. Libero of the Year Jaelynn Elgert is also back after a program record 609 digs. Tulane Transfer Mackenzie Martin enters her second year with the Bulldogs after posting 243 kills in 2023.
The Citadel still suffered some losses. All-SoCon Second Team middle blocker duo Maddy Cardenas and Gina DeLancey each graduated. Plus, All-Freshman Team member Angelina Sayles transferred to Bradley after recording 237 points.
Wright State transfer Aaliyah Byers takes control in the middle along with senior Sadie Gomez. There’s plenty of experience on this team, so I don’t expect this team to be extremely intimidated. Nebraska should be able to bounce back from SMU in this matchup, but this Citadel team could be fun to look back on at season’s end.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska (3-1) vs. Montana State (1-1)
Where: Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, NE
When: Saturday, 2 p.m. CDT
Watch: Nebraska Public Media
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Montana Scout
Head Coach: Matt Houk | 2nd Season | 25-10 record at school |
2023 Record: 24-9 (12-4 Big Sky, T-2nd) | Five-Set loss to Weber State in Big Sky Conference Championship match
Record Against Nebraska: 0-1 (2016)
Key Returners: Jourdain Kamps, OH, Gr. | Lauren Lindseth, L, Jr. | Madilyn Siebler, OH, Jr. | Camryn Greenwald, MB / OH, Jr.
Key Departures: Kira Thomsen, OH (Eligibility)
Outlook: Montana State coach Matt Houk has a tough act to follow after his debut season in 2023. The former Minnesota Associate Head Coach led the Bobcats to a 24-9 overall record and 12-4 mark in Big Sky play, which are both school records. It also tied second in the conference, another program first. Montana State lost to Weber State in five sets in the conference final, but postseason success followed. The Bobcats reached the Fab Four of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, losing to eventual champion Wichita State in the semifinals.
The Bobcats did lose outside hitter Kira Thomsen who led the conference in total kills, kills per set, points, points per set, aces and total attacks. Jourdain Kemps comes back after a 2023 season with First Team All-Big Sky Conference honors. Hitters Camryn Greenwald and Madilyn Siebler both look to improve after as season posting nearly 300 points. Starting libero Lauren Lindseth is back as well providing experience on floor defense.
Nellie Stevenson returns to her second season with Montana State as the starting setter. The California native played in all 33 matches last year and dished out 1,049 assist for a 8.53 assists per set mark. That was the fourth-highest total in the Big Sky while recording six matches with 40 or more assists.
MORE: Nebraska vs. Colorado: Big 8 Football Foes Meet Again
MORE: SMU’s Historic Volleyball Upset Over No. 2 Nebraska Leaves Coach ‘In a Dream’
MORE: View From the Blandstands: It's Colorado Week
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Colorado
MORE: Ty Robinson Leads Nebraska Football's Deep Defensive Line in Key Battle Against Colorado
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.