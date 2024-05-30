All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball to Face Kentucky in AVCA First Serve Showcase at KFC Yum! Center

The Huskers volleyball team will take part in elite, early season event at the site of this year's Final Four. Nebraska will take on Kentucky while Wisconsin and Louisville face off that same evening.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska volleyball will be jumping right into a tough test to begin the 2024 season.

NU is set to face Kentucky in the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky. That match will be the first of a doubleheader that concludes with Wisconsin and Louisville.

The KFC Yum! Center will be the site of the national semifinals and title match this year.

The Huskers and Wildcats are set for a first serve at 6 p.m. CDT. NU holds a 11-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 3-1 win in Lincoln last season.

At least one of the four participating programs has made the NCAA Championship going back to 2017, including Nebraska with a title that season before runner-ups in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Wisconsin won the championship in 2021 after falling the 2019 final. Louisville was runner-up in 2022.

Tickets for the event will be available for presale June 10-13 with general sale beginning June 14.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 