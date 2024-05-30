Nebraska Volleyball to Face Kentucky in AVCA First Serve Showcase at KFC Yum! Center
Nebraska volleyball will be jumping right into a tough test to begin the 2024 season.
NU is set to face Kentucky in the AVCA First Serve Showcase on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky. That match will be the first of a doubleheader that concludes with Wisconsin and Louisville.
The KFC Yum! Center will be the site of the national semifinals and title match this year.
The Huskers and Wildcats are set for a first serve at 6 p.m. CDT. NU holds a 11-2 lead in the all-time series, including a 3-1 win in Lincoln last season.
At least one of the four participating programs has made the NCAA Championship going back to 2017, including Nebraska with a title that season before runner-ups in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Wisconsin won the championship in 2021 after falling the 2019 final. Louisville was runner-up in 2022.
Tickets for the event will be available for presale June 10-13 with general sale beginning June 14.
