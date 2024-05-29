Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook Signs Five-Year Extension
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is set to be in Lincoln at least four more seasons.
NU athletic director Troy Dannen announced a contract extension for Cook Wednesday. The AVCA Hall of Fame coach is now under contract through Jan. 31, 2029.
“We are fortunate to have John Cook leading our volleyball program,” Dannen said. “He is the most accomplished coach in the nation, and one of the top coaches in the history of American volleyball. John's expectations are for nothing less than excellence in each and every endeavor, and his record reflects that.
“His influence within the department, and the leadership he brings across our 24-sport program benefits Cornhusker athletics well beyond just the sport of volleyball. John's vision has been to establish Nebraska as a national leader in advancing and promoting the sport of volleyball, and this extension certainly represents the successful outcome of that vision.”
Beginning June 1, Cook will receive an annual salary of $825,000. That is a $75,000 raise. He will also receive a $70,000 retention bonus on July 1.
"I am very grateful to Troy and our administration for their support and confidence in our Husker volleyball program," Cook said. "When Troy and I talked about my contract, I proposed that instead of an annual escalating salary that some coaches do, it would mean a great deal to me if the Nebraska Athletic Department would consider supporting me in purchasing a horse out in central Nebraska that I've had my eye on.
"The horse, called No. 415, was born and bred at the famous Pitzer Ranch in Ericson and is a once-in-a-lifetime performance horse. He was purchased as a weanling by Mark Wray and then trained by the Wray family. Troy loved the idea and while they couldn't specifically write that into the contract, the retention bonus will be used for No. 415. I am honored that Troy was supportive of my idea and it means a lot to me. We are all looking forward to what should be an exciting 2024 season."
Since 2000, Cook has guided Nebraska to four NCAA Championships, 11 NCAA Semifinals appearances, nine Big 12 titles, and four Big Ten titles. He has been named AVCA National Coach of the Year three times (2000, 2005, 2023).
In 2023, Cook led the Huskers to a 33-2 record an an appearance in the national championship match. Along the way, Nebraska played in front of 92,003 fans in Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
