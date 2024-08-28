No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Grabs Season-Opening Win Over No. 9 Kentucky
Match one. Match won.
Nebraska volleyball (1-0) opened the season with a four-set win over No. 9 Kentucky (0-1) Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25. The No. 2 Huskers are now 12-2 all-time against the Wildcats and have won the last 11 meetings.
Defense was the name of the game for the Big Red during the first match of the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville. NU tallied 18 blocks, led by the 12 from Rebekah Allick. Adding to the tremendous defense, Lexi Rodriguez notched a team-high 15 digs while Bergen Reilly added 11.
Reilly had a double-double, racking up 39 assists to go with her double-digit digs.
Offensively, Nebraska hit .258 for the match. The Huskers had a poor second set, hitting just .054, but hit at least .333 in the three other sets.
The Wildcats hit .139 for the match, including .257 in their lone set victory.
A balanced attack had Nebraska in rhythm. Allick and Merritt Beason each had a team-high 11 kills. Andi Jackson was next with 10, followed by Harper Murray's eight and Lindsay Krause's seven.
Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a pair of matches this weekend: Friday vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi and Saturday vs. TCU.
