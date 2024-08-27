Nebraska Football: A Dozen on the Defense Earn Coveted Blackshirts
A dozen Nebraska football players found something special hanging in their lockers Tuesday: Blackshirts, the coveted symbol of first-team status on the Huskers' defense.
Part of a tradition that goes back 60 years, the black practice jerseys went to the 11 defensive starters announced in Monday's depth chart, plus defensive end Cameron Lenhardt.
"It was really neat to watch them come out of the gates with them," defensive coordinator Tony White said after Tuesday morning's practice. "You could see the excitement in their eyes, and they knew what it was about."
In addition to Lenhardt, the recipients were linemen Jimari Butler, Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson; linebackers John Bullock, Mikai Gbayor and MJ Sherman; rover Isaac Gifford; and defensive backs
Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog, Tommi Hill and DeShon Singleton.
Speaking about Lenhardt, White mentioned the sophomore's accomplishments on and off the field and said, "If you talk about one of the first guys you mention with the DNA of the program, it would be him."
Also meeting with reporters Tuesday was offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who echoed what Matt Rhule said last week: Look for No. 2 quarterback Heinrich Haarberg to be involved in the offense.
"His whole thing was, 'I don't want to stand over there and hold a clipboard. Let me go play,’” Satterfield said. “So we’re going to find ways to get him in the game.” Haarberg briefly saw action at tight end last season before becoming the Huskers' primary starter at quarterback.
Seven players, including No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola, also spoke during Tuesday's post-practice session, which came four days before the season opener against UTEP. Scroll down for all the coverage and video. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to get the latest additions. | HuskerMax discussion
Coverage
- Husker247 | Raiola excited for the ride: 'It's going to take all 11 on both sides'
- Husker247 | Nebraska hands out Blackshirts to 12
- Inside Nebraska | Tony White announces this year's Blackshirts
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes: White, Satterfield, Sherman, Banks, Hutmacher, Raiola, Fidone
- Omaha World-Herald | McKewon/Moore recap (video)
- Omaha World-Herald* | 'Going to attack': Offensive lineman Ben Scott ready to play aggressive vs. UTEP
- Omaha World-Herald* | Why an extra Blackshirt was awarded; Tony White's connection to El Paso
- Omaha World-Herald* | Marcus Satterfield's 'creative' offense may involve Heinrich Haarberg with Dylan Raiola
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Nebraska distributes Blackshirts, including an extra one to a 12th player
Video
From the other side
- Miner Insider | Scotty Walden high on QB Raiola, "wild banshees" on special teams and more
- KTSM | UTEP previews season opener at Nebraska
More info
- Nebraska depth chart
- Nebraska pregame notes
- UTEP game page on HuskerMax
- Practice schedule and coverage
- 2024 roster
- 2024 media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.