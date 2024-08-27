All Huskers

Nebraska Football: A Dozen on the Defense Earn Coveted Blackshirts

Huskers continue preparations for Saturday's season opener against UTEP

Joe Hudson

HuskerMax Practice Report, Aug. 27, 2024
HuskerMax Practice Report, Aug. 27, 2024 /
A dozen Nebraska football players found something special hanging in their lockers Tuesday: Blackshirts, the coveted symbol of first-team status on the Huskers' defense.

Part of a tradition that goes back 60 years, the black practice jerseys went to the 11 defensive starters announced in Monday's depth chart, plus defensive end Cameron Lenhardt.

"It was really neat to watch them come out of the gates with them," defensive coordinator Tony White said after Tuesday morning's practice. "You could see the excitement in their eyes, and they knew what it was about."

In addition to Lenhardt, the recipients were linemen Jimari Butler, Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson; linebackers John Bullock, Mikai Gbayor and MJ Sherman; rover Isaac Gifford; and defensive backs
Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog, Tommi Hill and DeShon Singleton.

Speaking about Lenhardt, White mentioned the sophomore's accomplishments on and off the field and said, "If you talk about one of the first guys you mention with the DNA of the program, it would be him."

Also meeting with reporters Tuesday was offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who echoed what Matt Rhule said last week: Look for No. 2 quarterback Heinrich Haarberg to be involved in the offense.

"His whole thing was, 'I don't want to stand over there and hold a clipboard. Let me go play,’” Satterfield said. “So we’re going to find ways to get him in the game.” Haarberg briefly saw action at tight end last season before becoming the Huskers' primary starter at quarterback.

Seven players, including No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola, also spoke during Tuesday's post-practice session, which came four days before the season opener against UTEP. Scroll down for all the coverage and video. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to get the latest additions. | HuskerMax discussion

