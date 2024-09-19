All Huskers

No. 5 Nebraska Volleyball Earns Dominant Sweep Over No. 2 Stanford

Nebraska volleyball not only swept Stanford, but earned its first win over the Cardinal at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Nebraska Athletics

Defense. Resiliency. Domination.

All three were on display for No. 5 Nebraska volleyball (9-1) in a sweep of No. 2 Stanford (7-1) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center: 25-17, 25-22 and 25-14. The Cardinal leave Lincoln with their first loss of the season and first-ever loss at Nebraska since the Big Red moved into The Bob in 2013.

The Huskers were seemingly in control throughout the match, jumping out to large leads in each set with only the second seeing Stanford threatening.

Nebraska was hitting on all cylinders finishing with a .263 hitting percentage and out-killing Stanford 38-33 despite being out hit 95-110. The Blackshorts were in full effect as well holding the Cardinal to a measly .100 hitting percentage and putting on a blocking clinic, finishing with nine total blocks.

When middle blocker Andi Jackson was asked if they envisioned holding a talented Stanford squad to a .100 hitting percentage, the talent sophomore said they did.

“I’m sorry,” Jackson said, covering her mouth. “It was our goal. It’s an incredible number and  we train really really hard and so I mean, that’s what we train to do.”

Nebraska Volleyball Andi Jackson celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly.
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (2). / Amarillo Mullen

All-American setter Bergen Reilly piloted the team to their impressive offensive output with 27 assists, while also contributing with her attacks, collecting four kills.

Jackson and Lindsay Krause led the way for the Huskers with nine kills each. Jackson led all attackers (with more than 10 swings) with a .600 hitting percentage and also had herself a night at the net defensively with five blocks.

Merritt Beason finished with eight kills, two of which ended sets one and two, and six digs.

Harper Murray was a stat sheet stuffer as she contributed in every aspect with six kills, two aces, five digs and two blocks.

The first set saw the Huskers firing on all cylinders, hitting a blistering .406 while holding the Cardinal to a paltry .114 hitting percentage en route to a 25-17 drubbing.

Many an impressive defense performance, including diving digs from Lexi Rodriguez and Laney Choboy, led to a dominant win for Nebraska.

Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Laney Choboy dives to dig a ball against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Laney Choboy dives to dig a ball against Stanford at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Nebraska Athletics

The second set started much like the first, looking like the Huskers would run away with another set. Stanford had other plans going on a 8-0 run, including back-to-back aces.

Reilly was forced to get more aggressive than usual as she contributed two kills in the set, including a full swing on an overpass that got the crowd on their feet. The Huskers took a late 19-18 lead after back-to-back Jackson slide kills.

Neither team hit particularly well as both finished below .200, but Nebraska did just enough to come out with the 25-22 win.

In the third, much like the first, Nebraska jumped on Stanford early, trailing only once when the score was 2-1. The Huskers finished the third hitting .400 and put on another defensive clinic by stifling a tough Stanford attack and forcing them into nine errors, good for a .062 hitting percentage.

Up next for Nebraska is another top-5 matchup. This time, the Huskers head back to Louisville to the the KFC Yum! Center to take on the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals.

Box score

