'No Days We Don't Compete': Bergen Reilly, Taylor Landfair Discuss First Days of Fall Camp
As Nebraska volleyball wraps up its second week of fall camp, the Huskers find themselves back in the national spotlight. Earlier this week, the AVCA named Nebraska the No. 1 team in the country heading into the 2025 season, a nod to both their talent and expectations for the season ahead.
Shortly after the rankings dropped, new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and a pair of veteran players met with the media to talk fall camp, roster depth, and early impressions of the new era in Lincoln.
And while the preseason praise is nice, the message from both players and coach was clear: there’s still plenty of work to be done.
While sixth-year senior Taylor Landfair and junior captain Bergen Reilly were front and center during media availability, their first priority wasn’t to talk about themselves; it was to spotlight the many new faces joining the 2025 roster.
Thanks to an NCAA decision allowing three additional scholarships beginning with the 2025–26 academic year, Nebraska has added eight new players to an already battle-tested roster.
When asked how the team is navigating both a coaching change and such a large roster overhaul, Reilly was honest about the transition. “It’s definitely a challenge culture-wise,” she said, noting the expanded roster has changed the dynamic of practices compared to last season.
With enough players to now run drills across two courts, Landfair added, “We’ve been super, super competitive,” explaining how the increase in reps has elevated the team’s intensity and reduced time spent watching from the sideline.
Expanding on that same topic, the pair was asked to share more specific thoughts on how practices have changed under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
“Dani likes to play a lot in practice,” Reilly said, noting the difference in approach from longtime coach John Cook, who often eased the team into fall camp. While Reilly acknowledged there are pros and cons to both styles, she admitted she’s enjoyed the quicker pace.
Landfair echoed that sentiment, saying she’s embraced the livelier environment as well. Both players agreed that getting more live reps, especially in a scrimmage-style format, in their eyes, is one of the most effective ways for the team to grow and develop early in camp.
With Reilly being named team captain earlier this spring, the conversation shifted to what it meant to earn that kind of trust from her teammates.
“It was really special to be nominated by my teammates,” Reilly said, adding that while the title is an honor, it doesn’t change the fact she’s still expected to show up and compete every day.
As two of the more experienced leaders on the roster, both Reilly and Landfair were then asked how they plan to help guide the team through this new chapter under a different coaching staff.
“Having a new coach is hard, but we’re still keeping that same Nebraska standard,” Reilly said. A promising sign for fans who have grown accustomed to the program’s high expectations and championship culture.
Revisiting the topic of Nebraska’s revamped roster, both Reilly and Landfair were asked to reflect on the younger players in their respective position groups.
Reilly praised freshman setter Campbell Flynn, saying, “She’s talented beyond her years, and she doesn’t look like a freshman.” She added that the two challenge each other in practice every day, and even though they’re competing for the same role, they remain each other’s biggest supporters.
Landfair followed with high praise for freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler. “She’s brought so much fire,” Landfair said, noting that she’s enjoyed the chance to mentor Sigler and even sees her as a “little sister.”
With both depth and chemistry in focus, Nebraska’s veterans are embracing their leadership roles, doing their best to help younger teammates grow and settling into a dynamic that could pay big dividends in 2025.
To wrap up their time at the microphone, Landfair and Reilly were asked how they plan to handle the lofty expectations surrounding the program. Including being picked to win the Big Ten by fellow conference coaches and earning the preseason No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings.
Landfair acknowledged the excitement but emphasized the team’s grounded approach. Saying the team remains focused on getting better day by day, making it clear Nebraska isn’t rushing to the finish line.
Reilly echoed that mindset, saying, “It’s just a lot of outside noise.” She noted the team is keeping its focus internal, on the 17 girls in the locker room, rather than getting caught up in preseason accolades.
From their leadership roles to the way they speak about their younger teammates, it’s clear both Landfair and Reilly are fully bought into the team-first mentality that’s long defined Nebraska volleyball.
With a revamped roster loaded with talent, a new coaching voice energizing practices, and a locker room focused on daily improvement, the ingredients for another deep postseason run are in place.
And if head coach Dani Busboom Kelly can blend all those pieces together by December, there’s no reason this group can’t be the one to bring home Nebraska’s sixth national championship in program history.
