The UCLA Bruins enter Week 12 of the college football season as one of just two undefeated teams remaining. At 10-0 and 7-0 in the Big Ten, they need to win just one of their final two games to fully lock up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The first of their final two games is a showdown against the 5-5 Michigan Wolverines, who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday afternoon showdown.

UCLA vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA -3.5 (-115)

Michigan +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

UCLA -178

Michigan +150

Total

OVER 38.5 (+100)

UNDER 38.5 (-120)

UCLA vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

UCLA record: 10-0 (7-0 in Big Ten)

Michigan record: 5-5 (2-5 in Big Ten)

UCLA vs. Michigan Betting Trends

UCLA is 9-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-4 in UCLA games this season

Michigan is 3-7 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 8-2 in Michigan games this season

UCLA vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Wayne Knight, RB - UCLA Bruins

Wayne Knight has been leading the UCLA rushing attack. He has averaged 5.8 yards per rush and has already found the end zone 13 times. UCLA has some question marks surrounding its passing game, but as long as its running game can be effective, the Bruins are going to be a tough team to beat.

UCLA vs. Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

The total in this game is low, but that's not going to scare me away from betting the UNDER. These two defenses are first and seventh in opponent EPA per play, as well as second and fourth in defensive success rate.

On top of that, neither offense has been particularly impressive, ranking 57th and 82nd in offensive success rate.

This game has all the signs of a low-scoring affair. I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 38.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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