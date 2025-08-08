Rich Brodersen Named PA Voice of Nebraska Volleyball, Adds Iconic Sound to Devaney Center
If you've ever attended a major sporting event in Nebraska, chances are you’ve heard that voice. The one that rises above the crowd, calls out the lineups, and fires up the fans at just the right moment.
Now, that unmistakable sound is coming to one of the most electric venues in college volleyball. Rich Brodersen is a legend in Nebraska sports circles. He has officially been named the new public address announcer for Husker volleyball. With that, his debut at the Devaney Center couldn’t be more eagerly anticipated.
Rich Brodersen Is Now The PA Voice of Nebraska Volleyball
For over 30 years, Rich Brodersen has been a staple behind the microphone, narrating some of the state’s most unforgettable moments. A McCook native and graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK). He began announcing UNK volleyball games in 1990. More than three decades later, he’s preparing for his 36th year with the Lopers, showing just how deeply rooted his love for the game truly is.
But Brodersen's influence stretches far beyond Kearney. He has served as the voice of the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) state championship events since the early 1990s. "Gold medal champion" can still be heard clearly in memories for anyone who has been to the state track championships.
From state wrestling mats to track and field ovals and hardwood courts, his voice has become synonymous with high-stakes Nebraska athletics. Not to mention, he's been heard at numerous Big Ten Conference events.
This fall, Brodersen will be juggling two volleyball gigs, continuing his long-time role at UNK while embracing his new duties at the Devaney Center. He also works full-time as a Development Officer for the University of Nebraska Foundation. It’s a role that mirrors his deep commitment to serving the state through both athletics and education.
A Dream Job at the Devaney
With sellout crowds, national titles, and a fanbase unlike any other, Husker volleyball delivers one of the most thrilling atmospheres in college sports. Fans will hear that voice in action for the first time this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT during the Red/White match at the Devaney Center.
For many, it will be a full-circle moment. The perfect blend of familiarity and fresh energy, as one of Nebraska’s most beloved announcers steps into one of the state’s most treasured venues.
Nebraska volleyball has always celebrated its roots while pushing for greatness, and Brodersen fits seamlessly into that vision.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.