All Huskers

Troy Dannen: Hiring Dani Busboom Kelly a 'No Brainer' for Nebraska Volleyball

The Nebraska athletic director spoke on Wednesday's Sports Nightly about the retirement of legendary coach John Cook and his new replacement.

Austin Jacobsen

Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Director Troy Dannen watches warmups before the game against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nov 4, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Director Troy Dannen watches warmups before the game against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Troy Dannen and Nebraska Athletics had an eventful Wednesday.

Hours after announcing and dedicating the new Greg Sharpe Radio Booth at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska Athletics and Husker volleyball announced that John Cook, the longtime coach for Nebraska, is set to retire. Immediately following Cook's retirement news, Nebraska placed former Nebraska volleyball player Dani Busboom Kelly as the next head coach for the storied program.

Dannen appeared for his monthly radio program with the Huskers Radio Network on Wednesday night, speaking on the eventful day and how the process began in gearing up to replace Cook.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach John Cook after the second set against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach John Cook after the second set against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"John Cook is the greatest coach in collegiate volleyball history," Dannen said on Sports Nightly. "You hate the thought that he's not going to be in your locker room."

Dannen added that the former Nebraska coach that led the Cornhuskers for a quarter-century came to the athletic director last Thursday, Jan. 23, and stated that "it's time to think about the transition." The athletic director added that he and Cook shared the "same vision" as the plan came in place over the proceeding five days.

The Nebraska athletic director's next step was to find Cook's replacement. Dannen didn't have to look far, as Busboom-Kelly was a fan-favorite during her playing career in Lincoln and grew the Louisville Cardinal program into a contender. The Huskers' athletic director called the hire a "no brainer" for NU.

Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly helps her team warm up
Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly helps her team warm up ahead of their Final Four match against Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 19, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was fortunate she did say yes," Dannen said.

Dannen shared that Cook spoke to the Nebraska program that he would be retiring prior to the announcement publicly, and that Busboom Kelly was allowed the same for her Louisville players of her departure. He added that Nebraska strived for a "simultaneous announcement" to avoid speculation of the next lead of both programs.

“It was maybe once in a lifetime sequence of how it worked,” Dannen said, "Louisville and Nebraska worked really well together behind the scenes.”

Busboom Kelly was also allowed to speak with several Husker volleyball players Wednesday night over the phone, and will arrive back to Lincoln for an introductory press conference on Thursday morning. She is expected to arrive back at Nebraska full-time some time within the next week.

Nebraska head coach John Cook reacts during the fifth set
Nebraska head coach John Cook reacts during the fifth set of an NCAA women's volleyball game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette. Vol Purdue Vs Nebraska / Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services,

Dannen stated during the Sports Nightly program that Cook "had earned the right to name his successor" and credited the four-time national champion coach with allowing the announcements to be simulateous, not asking for a "two day or two week or whatever worship period."

Cook's farewell press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. CST at the Hawks Championship Center, as the retiring coach will be allowed to focus on his 25-years at Nebraska and his career achievements. Feb. 6 will hold Busboom Kelly's introduction at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dannen added he expects that the Big Ten Network would air both across its television broadcasts.

MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach

MORE: I-80 Club: Special Announcement, John Cook's Retirement, & Nebrasketball's Continued Struggles

MORE: Social Media Reacts to Emotional Nebraska Volleyball Coaching Change

MORE: Dani Busboom Kelly Named New Nebraska Volleyball Coach, Replacing John Cook

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook Announces Retirement

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Volleyball