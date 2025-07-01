AJ Ferrari Powers Through Summer, Bulks to 235 Pounds in Nebraska Wrestling Prep
Nebraska’s "Big Red Ferrari" isn’t just revving up; he’s doubling down.
At a formidable 235 pounds, A.J. Ferrari is hiking expectations months before the mat melts for the wrestling season. The high-profile transfer recently revealed his monumental weight gain as part of his intense Nebraska summer training, signaling his intent to dominate the 2025–26 season.
His latest update on X (formerly Twitter), “Now at 235 pounds… ‘Big Red Ferrari’ is coming,” has sparked excitement across the wrestling world, spotlighting both a physical transformation and a growing leadership role at Lincoln.
A.J. Ferrari Is Bulking for the Big Leagues
The star matman is already a collegiate wrestling legend, a two-time All-American (2021 and 2025) and 2021 NCAA champion. He first stood out at 197 pounds thanks to his elite strength and technique. But announcing he’s now 235 pounds marks a clear turning point.
He’s edging toward the heavyweight range, where opponents can tip the scales at 285, and this shift carries major implications. Yet there’s the question of agility; can he carry that weight without slowing down?
Ferrari didn’t just pump his muscles; he backed up the scale with commitment. His candid comment on social media posted by the official Facebook page of Nebraska USA Wrestling: “I love it baby, just had two pounds of brisket. Gotta fuel the muscles, getting big, 235 pounds of muscle, but, um, but, yeah, it’s been, it’s been amazing.”
That somewhat gives us a peek into his regimen. He also shared: “After I finish this camp, about to get a little massage therapy, I’m sore, I hit legs for three hours yesterday, staying locked in, staying disciplined, staying focused. You know, that’s it man, gotta stay hungry.”
Behind Ferrari is a coaching powerhouse. He praised the team: “Mark Manning, Coach Snyder, Coach Tervel Dlagnev, amazing, coach James Green, amazing coach … Doesn’t get better than that, you know?”
Inside the Grind Of Ferrari's Barbell-Heavy Summer
Weight is only part of the story. Ferrari is bringing leadership that’s already resonating within the Cornhuskers. He’s stepped into a mentorship role, inspiring younger wrestlers while reinforcing Nebraska’s culture. He spoke with grounded sincerity: “I’m just grateful for that environment to be here and have Christ-minded men. You know, that’s a blessing. It’s important iron sharpens iron, and bad company corrupts good character.”
With that, he also added, “So just blessed man, staying diligent, staying steadfast in the Lord and man. I’m just grateful for another day, another day, another dollar, another day to get better, you know, 1% better.”
Nebraska is coming off a historic season, having finished second at the 2025 NCAA Championships. The team is set to return six All-Americans for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and adding Ferrari now means deeper lineup strength.
That passion comes through when he says about the team, “Get ready for a great ride this year … I’m hungry. Got a lot of young guys, a lot of good recruits, and six returning All‑Americans, plus me. It’s amazing, man, I am excited … And the bigger the competition, the brighter lights, the better … better get your tickets while it lasts, because we’re going to be selling out some big duals.”
