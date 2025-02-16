All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Wrestling Trounces Indiana on Senior Day

Nebraska put up 39 on the Hoosiers to close out the home season.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska wrestling recognized five seniors -- Josh Licking, Adam Thebeau, Bubba Wilson, Caleb Smith and Ridge Lovett -- after a 39-2 win Sunday over Indiana in Lincoln. The Huskers tallied three tech falls in the dual and are now 10-3 heading into the season finale next weekend at Purdue. | Full recap

Brock Hardy (middle) waits to hear his name introduced for the 141-lbs dual.
Brock Hardy (middle) waits to hear his name introduced for the 141-lbs dual. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Caleb Smith gets a takedown on Indiana's Jacob Moran.
Nebraska's Caleb Smith gets a takedown on Indiana's Jacob Moran. / Amarillo Mullen
Caleb Smith celebrates his 100th career dual win.
Caleb Smith celebrates his 100th career dual win. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Jacob Van Dee brings Indiana's Angelo Rini to the mat for three points in the 133 dual.
Nebraska's Jacob Van Dee brings Indiana's Angelo Rini to the mat for three points in the 133 dual. / Amarillo Mullen
Jacob Van Dee celebrates his 8-4 win.
Jacob Van Dee celebrates his 8-4 win. / Amarillo Mullen
Brock Hardy won the 141 dual via tech fall, 20-5.
Brock Hardy won the 141 dual via tech fall, 20-5. / Amarillo Mullen
Ridge Lovett (black) works to get Joey Buttler (red) in position for a pin.
Ridge Lovett (black) works to get Joey Buttler (red) in position for a pin. / Amarillo Mullen
Ridge Lovett gets the pin in his final dual in Lincoln.
Ridge Lovett gets the pin in his final dual in Lincoln. / Amarillo Mullen
Ridge Lovett hugs former Husker wrestler, CJ Red, after his dual.
Ridge Lovett hugs former Husker wrestler CJ Red after his dual. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Antrell gets a takedown on Indiana's Ryan Garvick in the 157 dual.
Nebraska's Antrell gets a takedown on Indiana's Ryan Garvick in the 157 dual. / Amarillo Mullen
Antrell Taylor got the win by tech fall and is now 17-2 on the season.
Antrell Taylor got the win by tech fall and is now 17-2 on the season. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Christopher Minto works to secure a takedown on Indiana's Tyler Lillard.
Nebraska's Christopher Minto works to secure a takedown on Indiana's Tyler Lillard. / Amarillo Mullen
Christopher Minto shut out Lillard 10-0 for a major decision.
Christopher Minto shut out Lillard 10-0 for a major decision. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Lenny Pinto wrestles Indiana's Roman Rogotzke in the 174-lbs matchup.
Nebraska's Lenny Pinto wrestles Indiana's Roman Rogotzke in the 174-lbs matchup. / Amarillo Mullen
Lenny Pinto scores a four-point near fall for the Huskers.
Lenny Pinto scores a four-point near fall for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Lenny Pinto got the third tech fall victory of the day for the Huskers.
Lenny Pinto got the third tech fall victory of the day for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Silas Allred (black) gets a takedown on Donnell Washington (red).
Silas Allred (black) gets a takedown on Donnell Washington (red). / Amarillo Mullen
Camden McDanel got the 17-4 major decision over Indiana's Gabe Sollars.
Camden McDanel got the 17-4 major decision over Indiana's Gabe Sollars. / Amarillo Mullen
Five Nebraska wrestlers took part in their final Devaney dual.
Five Nebraska wrestlers took part in their final Devaney dual. / Amarillo Mullen

Complete results

125: No. 8 Caleb Smith (NEB) dec. No. 19 Jacob Moran 2-0 (NEB 3, IND 0)
133: No. 16 Jacob Van Dee (NEB) dec. No. 30 Angelo Rini 8-4 (NEB 6, IND 0)
141: No. 6 Brock Hardy tech. fall No. 26 Henry Porter (IND) 20-5 (2:07) (NEB 11, IND 0)
149: No. 4 Ridge Lovett pinned Joey Buttler (IND) (1:52) (NEB 17, IND 0)
157: No. 4 Antrell Taylor tech. fall Ryan Garvick (IND) 27-11 (5:12) (NEB 22, IND 0)
165: No. 8 Christopher Minto major dec. No. 19 Tyler Lillard (IND) 10-0 (NEB 26, IND 0)
174: No. 10 Lenny Pinto tech. fall No. 31 Roman Rogotzke (IND) 18-2 (5:00) (NEB 31, IND 0)
184: No. 7 Silas Allred major dec. No. 24 DJ Washington (IND) 17-6 (NEB 35, IND 0)
197: No. 20 Camden McDanel major dec. No. 21 Gabe Sollars 17-4 (NEB 39, IND 0)
HWT: No. 18 Jacob Bullock (IND) dec. No. 21 Harley Andrews (NEB) 6-2 (NEB 39, IND 2)

Indiana -1 team point for coach conduct

MORE: Massive Second-Half Effort Sees Nebraska Men's Basketball Complete Comeback at Northwestern

MORE: Loss of Nebraska's Spring Game Highlights Challenges of New College Football Landscape

MORE: Gabe Swansen's Hot Bat Pushes No. 24 Nebraska Baseball Past No. 16 Vanderbilt

MORE: Jordy Bahl Pitches No-Hitter, Nebraska Softball Homers Its Way to Two More Wins

MORE: Greg Sharpe Was the Voice of the Huskers for an Entire Generation of Nebraska Fans

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

Home/Wrestling