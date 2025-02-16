Gallery: Husker Wrestling Trounces Indiana on Senior Day
Nebraska wrestling recognized five seniors -- Josh Licking, Adam Thebeau, Bubba Wilson, Caleb Smith and Ridge Lovett -- after a 39-2 win Sunday over Indiana in Lincoln. The Huskers tallied three tech falls in the dual and are now 10-3 heading into the season finale next weekend at Purdue. | Full recap
Complete results
125: No. 8 Caleb Smith (NEB) dec. No. 19 Jacob Moran 2-0 (NEB 3, IND 0)
133: No. 16 Jacob Van Dee (NEB) dec. No. 30 Angelo Rini 8-4 (NEB 6, IND 0)
141: No. 6 Brock Hardy tech. fall No. 26 Henry Porter (IND) 20-5 (2:07) (NEB 11, IND 0)
149: No. 4 Ridge Lovett pinned Joey Buttler (IND) (1:52) (NEB 17, IND 0)
157: No. 4 Antrell Taylor tech. fall Ryan Garvick (IND) 27-11 (5:12) (NEB 22, IND 0)
165: No. 8 Christopher Minto major dec. No. 19 Tyler Lillard (IND) 10-0 (NEB 26, IND 0)
174: No. 10 Lenny Pinto tech. fall No. 31 Roman Rogotzke (IND) 18-2 (5:00) (NEB 31, IND 0)
184: No. 7 Silas Allred major dec. No. 24 DJ Washington (IND) 17-6 (NEB 35, IND 0)
197: No. 20 Camden McDanel major dec. No. 21 Gabe Sollars 17-4 (NEB 39, IND 0)
HWT: No. 18 Jacob Bullock (IND) dec. No. 21 Harley Andrews (NEB) 6-2 (NEB 39, IND 2)
Indiana -1 team point for coach conduct
