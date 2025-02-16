All Huskers

Massive Second-Half Effort Sees Nebraska Men's Basketball Complete Comeback at Northwestern

The Huskers trailed by as many as 20 points before notching the road victory in Evanston.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska's Ahron Ulis (2) and Juwan Gary (4) defend against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half.
Nebraska's Ahron Ulis (2) and Juwan Gary (4) defend against Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half. / David Banks-Imagn Images
Another comeback win for the Big Red.

Nebraska men's basketball topped Northwestern 68-64 Sunday afternoon in Evanston. The Huskers improve to 17-9 on the year and 7-8 in the Big Ten Conference while the Wildcats fall to 13-13 overall and 4-11 in the league.

Northwestern dominated the first 21 minutes of the game. The Wildcats hit five first-half 3s and held Nebraska to 27.3% shooting to take a 36-21 lead into the break. The first minute of the second half saw the home team get a wile-open 3 and an offensive rebound tip in to extend that lead to 20 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and Northwestern Wildcats center Matthew Nicholson (34) go for a rebound.
Nebraska's Juwan Gary and Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson vie for a rebound during the first half. / David Banks-Imagn Images

After some back-and-forth scoring to get the difference to 18 points, Nebraska mounted the comeback.

A 22-4 run tied the game at 54-54 with six minutes to play. From there, the game stayed within one possession the rest of the way until the final Brice Williams free throw with a second left in the game.

The Huskers shot 44.4% for the game, including 60.9% in the second half. The Big Red made 6-of-18 3s. The Wildcats shot 36.1% for the game, making 7-of-20 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) defends Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2).
Nebraska guard Connor Essegian defends against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli during the first half. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Nebraska dominated at the line, making 22-of-28 free throws. Northwestern attempted just eight, making five.

The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 46-27, turning 23 offensive rebounds into 18 second chance points.

Williams finished with a team-high 21 points. Juwan Gary was next with 17 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard K.J. Windham (24).
Nebraska center Braxton Meah defends against Northwestern guard K.J. Windham during the first half. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Nebraska stays on the road Wednesday to face Penn State. Tip in State College is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Athletics Notes

  • Nebraska overcame a 20-point deficit, its largest comeback since joining the Big Ten (19 on two occasions, most recently against Wisconsin last season). It matches the largest comeback since 1996-97 (20, 2x, most recently against USC in 2010-11).
  • Sunday’s win was NU’s first win in Evanston since 2014.
  • Nebraska picks up its sixth Quad 1 of the season.
  • Nebraska improved to 5-5 in road games this year and is 7-6 away from home this season.
  • Brice Williams reached double figures for the 24thtime in 26 games with 21 points. He now has six straight 20-point games, the longest streak by a Husker since Tyronn Lue in 1997-98.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

