Massive Second-Half Effort Sees Nebraska Men's Basketball Complete Comeback at Northwestern
Another comeback win for the Big Red.
Nebraska men's basketball topped Northwestern 68-64 Sunday afternoon in Evanston. The Huskers improve to 17-9 on the year and 7-8 in the Big Ten Conference while the Wildcats fall to 13-13 overall and 4-11 in the league.
Northwestern dominated the first 21 minutes of the game. The Wildcats hit five first-half 3s and held Nebraska to 27.3% shooting to take a 36-21 lead into the break. The first minute of the second half saw the home team get a wile-open 3 and an offensive rebound tip in to extend that lead to 20 points.
After some back-and-forth scoring to get the difference to 18 points, Nebraska mounted the comeback.
A 22-4 run tied the game at 54-54 with six minutes to play. From there, the game stayed within one possession the rest of the way until the final Brice Williams free throw with a second left in the game.
The Huskers shot 44.4% for the game, including 60.9% in the second half. The Big Red made 6-of-18 3s. The Wildcats shot 36.1% for the game, making 7-of-20 from deep.
Nebraska dominated at the line, making 22-of-28 free throws. Northwestern attempted just eight, making five.
The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 46-27, turning 23 offensive rebounds into 18 second chance points.
Williams finished with a team-high 21 points. Juwan Gary was next with 17 points.
Nebraska stays on the road Wednesday to face Penn State. Tip in State College is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska overcame a 20-point deficit, its largest comeback since joining the Big Ten (19 on two occasions, most recently against Wisconsin last season). It matches the largest comeback since 1996-97 (20, 2x, most recently against USC in 2010-11).
- Sunday’s win was NU’s first win in Evanston since 2014.
- Nebraska picks up its sixth Quad 1 of the season.
- Nebraska improved to 5-5 in road games this year and is 7-6 away from home this season.
- Brice Williams reached double figures for the 24thtime in 26 games with 21 points. He now has six straight 20-point games, the longest streak by a Husker since Tyronn Lue in 1997-98.
