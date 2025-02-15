Jordy Bahl Pitches No-Hitter, Nebraska Softball Homers Its Way to Two More Wins
Jordy Bahl pitched her seventh career no-hitter and her first as a Husker en route to a 10-0, five-inning victory for the No. 18 Nebraska Huskers over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.
It was the 41st no-hitter in program history.
The Huskers had their powerful offense on display from the first pitch Saturday, launching five home runs against Montana. NU earned a 13-5 mercy-rule win against the Grizzlies.
Six Huskers homered in the two games, with Samantha Bland being the only one with two. Bella Bacon hit her first long ball of the year against Montana while Ava Bredwell hit a grand slam against Northern Colorado for her first homer.
Ava Kuszak, Bahl, Talia Tokheim each hit one adding to their season totals. Kuszak and Bahl lead the Huskers with six and seven home runs through the first nine games of the season. The Huskers are now 7-2 on the season and will face Montana again on Sunday.
Game One
Nebraska continued its power surge against Montana, blasting five home runs for the third straight game.
This marks what is believed to be the first time in program history the Huskers have hit five homers in three consecutive games.
Kuszak led the offensive charge Saturday morning, going 3-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs, and a home run. Bahl contributed a 2-for-4 performance with a double, a homer, and three RBIs, while Olivia DiNardo, Lauren Camenzind, and Bacon each added two hits.
In the circle, Emmerson Cope (2-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief, allowing just one run. Kylee Magee started, giving up four runs on three hits, while Hannah Camenzind closed it out with 1.2 shutout frames.
Montana took an early four-run leads thanks to two Husker errors but Nebraska chipped away at the lead hitting three consecutive home runs in the fourth inning. That marked the second time in two games that NU has hit back-to-back-to-back home runs.
It was all Huskers from the fourth inning on as they saw two runs cross the plate in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- In the bottom of the fourth inning, Samantha Bland, Talia Tokheim, and Bella Bacon hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, marking the second time NU hit three straight homers this weekend.
- Ava Kuszak and Jordy Bahl then hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning.
- Bahl and Kuszak have each notched a homer in all three games so far this weekend.
- Kuszak tied career highs in runs (3) and hits (3).
- The Huskers have hit five home runs in three straight games for what is believed to be the first time in program history.
- Bella Bacon tied her career high in hits with two.
Game Two
Bahl (3-1) secured the win with a dominant performance, tossing a no-hitter while striking out five and not allowing a ball to leave the infield. She worked around two walks and two hit batters in the process.
The most recent no-hitter before this came from Sarah Harness in a 5-0 win over New Mexico State on Feb. 24, 2023.
Offensively, Bredwell led the charge with a 2-for-3 performance and four RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam. Bland drove in two RBIs, while Lauren Camenzind added two hits.
After two scoreless innings, Nebraska struck in the third. Bredwell singled for her second hit of the day and was followed by Bella Bacon reaching on an error. A Hannah Camenzind single brought in Bredwell, and a Kuszak sacrifice fly plated Bacon. Bahl then executed a squeeze bunt, scoring Camenzind for a 3-0 lead.
The Huskers extended their lead in the fourth. Camenzind singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and Bland followed with a two-run home run to push the lead to 5-0. Nebraska loaded the bases with an error, a Bacon single, and a Kuszak walk. A wild pitch brought in Bacon to make it 6-0.
In the fifth, Cope walked to start the inning, and pinch runner Abbie Squier advanced on a Hoffmann single. Camenzind then reached on a bunt single to load the bases, setting up Bredwell’s grand slam to put Nebraska ahead 10-0.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Nebraska has scored at least 10 runs in each of its first four games this weekend. The last time that the Huskers had four straight games with 10+-plus runs was a four-game stretch at the Hotel Encanto Invitational in Las Cruces in 2015.
- Jordy Bahl threw a no-hitter, the fourth of her career, including two perfect games. It is the 41st no-hitter in program history and the first since Sarah Harness on Feb. 24, 2023.
- Through the first four games this weekend, Bahl is 2-0 in the circle and has thrown 10.0 shutout innings, allowing only two singles. At the plate, Bahl is 6-for-12 with two doubles, four homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored.
