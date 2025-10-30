Mark Manning Previews No. 2 Nebraska Wrestling’s Upcoming Season
Nebraska wrestling enters the 2025–26 season with championship momentum and a hunger for more. On Sports Nightly, head coach Mark Manning previewed a campaign built not on defending past glory, but on “constant development” and strategic reloading. With six returning All-Americans and a top-tier recruiting class, the Huskers are reshaping their lineup for another title run, adjusting weight classes, integrating new talent, and reinforcing a culture of grit and growth.
Off the mat, fan energy is surging, with sold-out seating and the launch of “The Red Kingdom” student section signaling a season of peak excitement and expectation.
After finishing as national runner-up last season, Nebraska wrestling has made it clear: complacency has no place in the program. Manning emphasized a post-championship mentality rooted in “constant development,” urging his athletes to treat last year’s success as history and refocus on the challenges ahead. That mindset was evident all summer, with more than 25 wrestlers consistently training in the room, maintaining a high work ethic and competitive edge.
Manning has shifted the team’s emphasis from offseason labor to in-season performance, challenging them to compete with urgency and purpose. He’s also instilled a proactive mental approach, cautioning against a defensive posture, even in conversations with returning national champion Andrell Taylor, where the message was clear: the goal isn’t to defend a title, it’s to earn the next one.
Nebraska wrestling will enter the 2025–26 season with national respect already in hand, earning the No. 2 spot in the NWCA preseason coaches poll released Wednesday. The Huskers tallied 379 points, placing ahead of perennial powers Iowa (363), Ohio State (330), and Oklahoma State (328).
This marks a historic moment for the program, tying its highest overall ranking and believed to be its best-ever preseason placement in the NWCA Coaches Poll. The Big Ten continues to dominate the national landscape, leading all conferences with eight teams ranked in the preseason Top 25.
Nebraska’s roster strategy for the 2025–26 season is all about reloading, not rebuilding. With six All-Americans returning from last year’s squad, the Huskers boast a veteran core that brings stability, leadership, and high-level experience to the lineup. Manning has paired that foundation with a high-impact recruiting class, spotlighting four newcomers he believes can make an immediate impression.
Thanks to the NCAA’s redshirt rule, which permits up to five appearances without burning eligibility, these freshmen will be tested in live competition throughout the season. It’s a calculated blend of proven talent and emerging potential, designed to keep Nebraska firmly in the national title hunt.
Nebraska’s path to the podium will be forged through one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Huskers are set to face 10 regular-season duals against preseason top-25 opponents, including five matchups against top-10 teams.
That gauntlet features headlining home duals at the Devaney Center against No. 5 Oklahoma State (Dec. 21), No. 3 Iowa (Jan. 23), and No. 4 Ohio State (Jan. 25), as Nebraska aims to prove its No. 2 national ranking is more than preseason hype; it’s a launching pad for a title run.
